Keeping Up With ChanYe, From Birkin Gifts to Calling It Quits

This article was published on February 26 and updated on August 13

Following a DONDA 2 experience in Miami filled with Elon Musk and several frustrating sound issues, Ye decided to go for some R&R (retail and relaxation) taking a shopping trip with Kim Kardash — wait, no — more so, a Kim K look-a-like.

The Klone at hand, Chaney Jones, walked beside Mr. West as they shopped at Miami's Bal Harbour on February 24. The model wore a body-hugging black jumpsuit along with shield sunglasses and what appears to be a Birkin handbag — he's literally giving those things away! On foot, she sported a pair of Yeezy 450 "Dark Slate" (of course).

Reportedly, the two spent most of their time racking up Balenciaga looks, following step one of Ye's girlfriend handbook — you know, the Kim K. 2.0 shopping spree.

Jones makes you do a double-take. Like, is that really not Kim Kardashian?

She possesses a voluptuous physique uncannily similar to Kim — though the Kardashian-Jenner look is notoriously known for appropriating and exploiting the Black woman aesthetic — matched with body-hugging athletic gear (SKIMS-lite?) and a pair of sunnies that look just like Kim's Rick Owens shield sunglasses (maybe they're the same).

Unlike Kim, Jones is apparently a self-made woman. She had some hand in creating Atlanta's First State Behavioral Health in November 2021, where Chaney Jones is currently listed as COO and "currently working" on a master's degree in counseling.

Admirable stuff but as far as her wardrobe and physique goes, Jones embodies all the components of the Kim K. starter pack.

As such, we're keeping up with the Not-Dashians and tracking the timeline of her relationship with Ye.

If it's anything like his last month-long relationship, we're probably gonna get a month or two with the Kim Kardashian stunt double.

February 7

We caught our first glimpse of the so-called Kim Klone, who went out with Ye, Drake, Travis Scott, and some other pals for a DONDA 2 listening party in Los Angeles.

Outfitted in an all-too-tight outfit, Jones was understandably mistaken for Ye's estranged ex-wife by several onlookers.

It seemed like Ye was simultaneously dating Jones and "Unca Jahms" Julia Fox, but they reportedly separated shortly before the night out in LA.

Before she went to the listening party, Jones posted an Instagram photo showing herself posing atop a coffee table laden with Akira manga, suggesting that she was already spending time with Ye.

Just days before, in a social media rant against his soon-to-be ex-wife, Kanye mentioned picking up his Akira graphic novels from one of his shared homes with Kim.

February 12

The doppelgänger attended a screening of Netflix's Jeen-Yuhs documentary, once again sporting a Kim-adjacent look: skintight grey bodysuit and Balenciaga accessories.

Gone are the Fashion Nova-tier 'fits she was flexing on Instagram only weeks before — Jones is Demna'd up, now. Maybe that's why Kim stopped wearing Balenciaga?

February 22

Chaney Jones now looks more like Kim K. than Kim K. while she attends the DONDA 2 listening event in Miami. She wears a cream leather outfit with shield sunglasses complete with uber-long beach waves. The smile on Kanye's face tells us everything we need to know.

February 24

The two seemed to have a good night out in Miami, having long-since finished their shopping spree. Flashing a pap-ready smile, Jones' get-the-Kim-K-look included a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, a new pair of multicolor shield sunglasses, and black leather boots (safe to assume they're probably Balenciaga).

February 28

It's finally IG official: Chaney Jones posted an Instagram Story with Ye, her first social media image showing the couple together.

March 1

Chaney Jones heads to a masseuse in Miami wearing Ye's signature rubber boots (though not his famous Red Wings or Balenciaga Crocs.

March 2

It's now doubly IG official: Ye posted a photo of himself with Chaney Jones to confirm their relationship.

March 11

It was an all-black affair for ChanYe at the Laker vs. Wizards game, leaving all eyes on the new couple and their courtside style.

"Date Night," Jones said on Instagram of her and Ye's time together after the game.

Jones was clutching a tiny ostrich skin Birken bag, giving shades of his pricey birthday gifts to Julia Fox.

March 14

Kanye and Chaney continued cozying up courtside — this time at a Miami Heat game — blissfully indifferent to the Pete drama unfolding on Kanye's Instagram.

March 30

Ye purchased another Hermès Birkin bag as a gift to his girlfriend Chaney Jones — this time, a very rare silver one priced at $275,000. West continues his ongoing tradition of gifting his current muses with Birkin Bags.

April 4

Kanye West takes Chaney to meet the fam at a surprise birthday party for his cousin's grandma.

You know it's official once you meet the family.

May 5

ChanYe hit up Japan together, soaking in views during their romantic getaway. During the trip, Ye teased a rumored Yeezy x Gap cap.

May 12

Chaney Jones posted a silver Rick Owens look on her Instagram stories, showing off her curvy physique and...a Ye tattoo?

It didn't take long for the social media sleuths to discover the reported "Ye" tattoo on the model's wrist as she struck several poses in her metallic designer.

Jones has met the fam, and now she's got Ye's name supposedly tatted on her. Unlike Ye's last short-lived romance, ChanYe might be in it for the long run.

May 13

Chaney Jones shares looks from a recent photo shoot featuring more silver futuristic 'fits, which fans rightfully commented on the photos' creative direction, aka the "Ye effect."

Kanye West even commented under the photo set with a black heart emoji, to which Jones replied with three more black hearts.

June

Chanye calls it quits after four months, an extra three months longer than Ye's even-more brief romance with Julia Fox.

While it's unknown who did the alleged dumping, sources claim the couple's flame began to fizzle out following their Japan trip in May.

Meanwhile, Ye may already be on to the one. As of late, he's been out and about with his new rumored fling, OnlyFans model Monica Corgan.