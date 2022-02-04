Name a Better Love Story Than Gucci x Dover Street Market

Having already restocked the collaborative COMME des GARÇONS bag, the only other way for Gucci to celebrate Dover Street Market's Spring/Summer 2022 renewal is with yet another exclusive collection. Seems only fair, right?

It's another big move from Gucci, which has been dishing red-hot sneakers, ultra-rare NFTs, and headline-worthy collaborations aplenty over the past few months.

This DSM-exclusive Spring/Summer 2022 capsule isn't necessarily new in that it's far from the first time the retailer has received its own Gucci goods but it is DSM's first time serving some of Gucci's 100th anniversary "Aria" pieces, including another musical reference by way of a shirt printed with lyrics from, of all things, a Cramps song.

Pretty odd fit next to other Gucci 100 artists, like Rakim and Lil Pump but, then again, it's all Gucci, isn't it?

Aside from that printed denim shirt, there's a mix of classic Gucci fare — track jackets, T-shirts, and sporty shorts — with some cheeky bits that ought to fit right in with DSM's other bits and bobs, like the panda-embroidered shacket and purple nylon anorak.

As usual, nothing that screams "Gucci x DSM" and that's just how they like it.

Dover Street Market's seasonal renewal includes some other exclusives and collaborations, including the velvet Dunk Lows that launch with the store's reopening.

Perhaps the best reason to visit is the special seasonal installations that've just gone up, highlighting some of the store's signature brands like Doublet, Online Ceramics, and the COMME des GARÇONS family, all accompanied by new SS22 items from all the labels that DSM stocks.

But did you really need another reason to visit DSM?