Drake's Custom Pink NOCTA Glide Is the Colorway We Deserve, Actually

It's safe to say Los Angeles has been the place to be for Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour. Loads of celebrity guests, including a walkout with LeBron James and Bronny. Drake handing out free Hermés and Chanel bags like ice cream cones on National Ice Cream Day. Plus, performances of highly-requested tracks like "Hours in Silence" and "Jaded."

LA also saw Drake step out in arguably his best tour looks thus far, including some solid leather camo outfits and a Chrome Hearts apron (blood-stain-free, at that). In between, Drake fed NOCTA heads with the debut of custom NOCTA Nike Glides — pairs we wouldn't mind dropping, actually.

Drake hit the stage in a pair of bright pink NOCTA Nike Glides, customized and hand-dyed by famed shoe customizer Dominic Chambrone. Sneakerheads may know him as "The Shoe Surgeon," who most recently designed Jake Paul's Travis Scott Phantom UFC shoes.

In up-close looks, we see various shades of pink douse the NOCTA Nike Glide from the laces to the thick outsole. From the looks of it, even the shoe's chrome elliptic details on the midsole got a faint dose of pink.

1 / 3 The Surgeon

It's a lovely NOCTA Nike Glide colorway — certainly we'd love to release when the NOCTA shoe finally decides to launch. However, these are one-of-ones just for Drake, so it's unlikely that the Barbie-worthy NOCTA shoe will see a public release. Speaking things into existence still works, though, right?

Anywho. Drake's got a thing for eye-catching fashion, footwear especially. Throughout the It's All A Blur tour, the musician has sported the puffiest of shoes as well as the other bright NOCTA Nikes, including those highlighter-hued Hot Step 2.

Pretty-in-pink NOCTAs are simply light work and undoubtedly fitting for the Certified Lover Boy.