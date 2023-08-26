Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Drake's Custom Pink NOCTA Glide Is the Colorway We Deserve, Actually

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

It's safe to say Los Angeles has been the place to be for Drake's "It's All A Blur" tour. Loads of celebrity guests, including a walkout with LeBron James and Bronny. Drake handing out free Hermés and Chanel bags like ice cream cones on National Ice Cream Day. Plus, performances of highly-requested tracks like "Hours in Silence" and "Jaded."

LA also saw Drake step out in arguably his best tour looks thus far, including some solid leather camo outfits and a Chrome Hearts apron (blood-stain-free, at that). In between, Drake fed NOCTA heads with the debut of custom NOCTA Nike Glides — pairs we wouldn't mind dropping, actually.

Drake hit the stage in a pair of bright pink NOCTA Nike Glides, customized and hand-dyed by famed shoe customizer Dominic Chambrone. Sneakerheads may know him as "The Shoe Surgeon," who most recently designed Jake Paul's Travis Scott Phantom UFC shoes.

In up-close looks, we see various shades of pink douse the NOCTA Nike Glide from the laces to the thick outsole. From the looks of it, even the shoe's chrome elliptic details on the midsole got a faint dose of pink.

1 / 3
The Surgeon

It's a lovely NOCTA Nike Glide colorway — certainly we'd love to release when the NOCTA shoe finally decides to launch. However, these are one-of-ones just for Drake, so it's unlikely that the Barbie-worthy NOCTA shoe will see a public release. Speaking things into existence still works, though, right?

Anywho. Drake's got a thing for eye-catching fashion, footwear especially. Throughout the It's All A Blur tour, the musician has sported the puffiest of shoes as well as the other bright NOCTA Nikes, including those highlighter-hued Hot Step 2.

Pretty-in-pink NOCTAs are simply light work and undoubtedly fitting for the Certified Lover Boy.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Drake & NOCTA Are Reviving the 1999 Nike Zoom Drive
    • Sneakers
  • Travis Scott performs at Astroworld Festival
    Yeah... Travis Scott's Discography is Pretty Damn Impressive
    • Culture
  • gum sole
    These Are the Best Gum Sole Sneakers to Shop Right Now
    • Style
  • sneakers with suit guide feature Adidas Converse New Balance
    The Best Sneakers to Wear With a Suit on Any Occasion
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Self-Isolation Gave Birth to a Beautiful Runnaissance
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • halloween nike dunk mid
    Nike's Dunk Mid Joins the Halloween Group Chat
    • Sneakers
  • rick owens tube top
    The Beloved Tube Top Has Been Rick-fied
    • Style
  • Gramicci Fall/Winter 2023
    Gramicci Goes Extra Loosey-Goosey For FW23
    • Style
  • A KAWS BFF sits near a UNIQLO x KAWS T-shirt and book
    What Party? KAWS x UNIQLO 2023 Party
    • Style
  • timberland a cold wall
    A-COLD-WALL* x Timberland Is a Thing of Lace-Free Beauty
    • Sneakers
  • drake pink nocta glide
    Drake's Custom Pink NOCTA Glide Is the Colorway We Deserve, Actually
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023