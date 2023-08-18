Sign up to never miss a drop
Drake's Latest Rich Flex? Gifting Someone a $35k Hermes Birkin Bag

in StyleWords By Tayler Willson

Ever been to a concert and returned home the proud new owner of a $35,000 Hermès Birkin bag? Nope. Me either. But on August 17, following the latest night of Drake’s seemingly never-ending "It's All A Blur" tour, someone did.

Drake, who has taken to wearing an apron on-stage through the tour thus far, gifted a woman in the front row of his Los Angeles gig a pink Hermès Birkin 30 bag, which can be worth up to $35,000.

The Way 2 Sexy rapper and the Birkin go a few years back. In 2017, he revealed in an interview that he’d been collecting a "fairly vast collection" of the expensive bags for the woman he'd end up with. Presumably, though, the mysterious front row recipient of Drake’s gift isn’t the woman he’s going to end up with.

Anyway, personally whenever I go to a concert I come back with sticky shoes, less money, and stinking of cigarette smoke. I never expect to return home clutching something that could legitimately pay for the deposit on a house.

Still, compared to the gift Cardi B dished out at a recent concert by way of a microphone pile-driven to the face, Drake’s giving away a Hermès Birkin is a much more pleasant surprise.

Following the random transaction, hundreds of TikToks began surfacing showing Drake asking staff to “make sure she has security on the way out” before repeatedly shouting “Drake ain’t cheap!” to a rapturous crowd. It also led to a string of Tweets from Drake and Hermès fans alike that going to one of Champagne Papi's concerts might well be the only way they'll ever own a Birkin.

Honestly, though, Drake can't do no wrong at the moment, can he? He's everywhere. If he isn’t wearing a dog mask or trash-bag pants and horse-hoof shoes, he’s either busy dropping a new poetry book, a new batch of NOCTA fleeces, or sitting court side with his son Adonis.

Gifting someone a Hermès Birkin, though, is a major rich flex, but then again, this is Champagne Papi we’re talking about, the same guy who now owns Tupac's famous $1 million ring. So, what did we expect?

