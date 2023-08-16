Sign up to never miss a drop
Drake's Current Obsessions: Trash-Bag Pants & Horse-Hoof Shoes

in StyleWords By Jake Silbert

Drake's personal style has always fascinated me. Rarely does he diverge from the pattern of outerwear + shirt + pant and rarely has it ever really clicked, aside from his loungiest looks.

Just goes to show that even with all the money in the world, sometimes you can only really pull off sweatpants. To his credit, Drake did make that dog mask work, kinda.

I have to admit, though, that the outfits that Drake has worn between "It's All a Blur" tour stops are a step up in both consistency and quality.

Consider the outfits that Drake wore to his mid-August tour afterparties, which both include the same pair of baggy leather cargo pants and horse hoof-lookin' shoes.

One of Drake's looks paired a Jeezy-inspired "Can't Ban the Snowman" T-shirt with his new favorite pants and shoes, while the other affected basically the same silhouette with an oversized black shirt and the fleece-y boots from LOEWE's Fall/Winter 2022 collection.

As an ardent supporter of uniform style, I can appreciate someone who's found their groove and wants to just wear the same thing over and over again, even if that means leathering up in the middle of summer.

That Drake has stayed true to these shapeless pants — which sorta look like a trash bag when they catch the light — and massively chunky shoes with bisected soles is fairly impressive for someone who typically flits between luxury genericism as his mood demands it.

You can see from other outfits that Drake recently posted on Instagram that he's really, really, really into these kinds of enormous shoes, which immediately made me think of the ultra-thick sneakers that Pharrell envisioned for his Louis Vuitton debut.

Not the same exact shape, sure, but the vibe is similar. Come Spring/Summer 2024, maybe everyone will be wearing inflated luxury shoes after all.

Drake will likely have already moved on to some other fleeting fashion feeling, unfortunately, but I for one would love to see him stick with the trash-bag pants and horse-hoof shoes.

They're actually a solid combo and a distinctive enough silhouette to actually have some visual interest. Can't always say that about how Drake dresses but gotta give him props where they're due.

