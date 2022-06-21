Drake Looked for Revenge All Summer '16, Simps All Summer '22

Drake was "out here looking for revenge" all summer '16, but summer '22? We're simping, courtesy of his latest slogan t-shirt release, which, this time around, dresses up Realtree camo.

Finally, the dust has settled from the surprise release of Drizzy's latest album, Honestly Nevermind. After sending social media into a total frenzy, or meltdown depending on how you look at it, the music has been left out in the wild, paving the way for new merch – an effortless rollout, as usual.

If bumping a bit of house while familiarizing yourself with Drake's new sister wives has left you wishing you could reinvigorate your wardrobe with a Certified Lover Boy line-up of gear, the 6 God may have just answered your prayers. Alongside the upcoming "Black/Gold" Nike x NOCTA Hot Step Air Terra, a new t-shirt capsule is on the horizon.

For those that keep themselves up to date with the rumblings of the DrakeRelated store, you'll be more than familiar with its summer t-shirt drops.

Over the years, we've had the delight of plenty of merch drops, including Scorpian, the Club Paradise Tour, and CLB, as well as slogan tees that included "Revenge" and now "Sympathy."

Why would you want a Champagne Papi-certified slogan tee, you ask? Well, if your Instagram is laden with captions cherry-picked straight out of your favorite album, it makes perfect sense.

A true showstopper of a garment, the new piece copies the signature orange colligate font that was applied to the blacked-out "Revenge" tees back in 2016 but instead applies the text to a Realtree camouflage base – if we're celebrating simping, go bold, right?

Pre-orders for the Summer '22 Sympathy Tee are online now, with shipping set to kick off in six weeks.