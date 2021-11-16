Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Drake's Virtual Mansion Tour Literally Stinks

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Drake is giving fans a peek inside his Toronto mansion — AKA "The Embassy" — and it's basically just scented candles.

Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Take Care, the Lover Boy launched a virtual tour of his palatial home on DrakeRelated, his official website.

Currently, you can peruse a digital recreation of his bedroom, studio, lounge, and driveway. The garage, closet, and basketball court will open for online viewing soon.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Plugging Drake's many ventures, each room highlights some of the rapper's favorite products — most notably, his Better World Fragrance House candles, a seemingly endless supply of which are strategically placed throughout the mansion.

In case you're unfamiliar with Better World Fragrance House, the Boy's candle imprint offers five scents: "Williamsburg Sleepover," "Sweeter Tings," "Muskoka," "Good Thoughts For," and "Carby Musk."

When you toggle the option to dim the virtual lights in Drake's bedroom, a veritable sea of these scented votives magically appears: on the floor, on the tables, on the nightstands, everywhere. I can almost smell them through the screen.

According to a press release, fans can "expect easter eggs and exclusive drops to come" via the Sims-like experience. (Is a new candle scent on the horizon? Or a Drake-approved candle NFT?)

A few other things I spotted while perusing Drizzy's home: Supreme x Louis Vuitton pillows in the lounge, Gucci slippers by the bed, lots of hummingbird-printed pillows.

There's also NOCTA gear, OVO product, Take Care merch, and Certified Lover Boy hoodies.

If you need me, I'll be taking bets on how many scented candles Drake decorated his basketball court with.

  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
