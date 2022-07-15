Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Elon Musk's Dad Is Also Gross

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Well, well, well... Elon Musk, noted procreator, seems to have inherited his passion for insemination from his father, Errol.

The elder Musk, 76, told The Sun that he had a second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, in 2019. The couple welcomed their first, Elliot, in 2017.

"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," Musk said, echoing his son's unfounded belief that declining birth rates are "the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Errol and Bezuidenhout's mother, Heide, were married for 18 years. In 2018, he told the Sunday Times that Jana was "raised away from the family for long periods" and therefore isn't really his stepdaughter. (Sorry, buddy — that doesn't make things less weird.)

Another thing father and son Musk have in common? Hiding their kids.

Much like Errol kept his second child with Bezuidenhout (again, his stepdaughter) a secret for three years, Elon and Grimes stayed mum about their baby daughter — born via surrogate in December 2021 — until a badly timed tantrum outed her to a Vanity Fair reporter.

And earlier this month, the Tesla CEO caused quite a stir after Insider discovered that he fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, his co-worker at Neuralink.

To date, the SpaceX founder has nine children — that we know of, at least. His father has seven. (I repeat: that we know of.)

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

As the saying goes: the apple doesn't fall far from the tree; like father, like son, etc.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Kith Serves up Clean New Balance Dad Shoes, Knicks-Style
  • Action Bronson's Next New Balance Collab Is a Stylishly Rugged Dad Shoe
  • Nicholas Daley’s Met Gala Look for Leon Bridges Is All About Deep Cuts
  • The Next Great Aimé Leon Dore New Balance Is a Wild, Wet Wonder
  • The World's Coolest Brands Crave New Balance's Most Normal Shoes
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now