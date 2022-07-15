Elon Musk's Dad Is Also Gross

Well, well, well... Elon Musk, noted procreator, seems to have inherited his passion for insemination from his father, Errol.

The elder Musk, 76, told The Sun that he had a second child with his 35-year-old stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, in 2019. The couple welcomed their first, Elliot, in 2017.

"The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce," Musk said, echoing his son's unfounded belief that declining birth rates are "the biggest danger civilization faces by far.”

Errol and Bezuidenhout's mother, Heide, were married for 18 years. In 2018, he told the Sunday Times that Jana was "raised away from the family for long periods" and therefore isn't really his stepdaughter. (Sorry, buddy — that doesn't make things less weird.)

Another thing father and son Musk have in common? Hiding their kids.

Much like Errol kept his second child with Bezuidenhout (again, his stepdaughter) a secret for three years, Elon and Grimes stayed mum about their baby daughter — born via surrogate in December 2021 — until a badly timed tantrum outed her to a Vanity Fair reporter.

And earlier this month, the Tesla CEO caused quite a stir after Insider discovered that he fathered twins with Shivon Zilis, his co-worker at Neuralink.

To date, the SpaceX founder has nine children — that we know of, at least. His father has seven. (I repeat: that we know of.)

As the saying goes: the apple doesn't fall far from the tree; like father, like son, etc.