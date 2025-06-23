Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Wildly Breezy Jordan Sneaker Is Also Part...Techy Runner?

Written by Morgan Smith in SneakersThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

Nike has cooked up a new Method of Make sneaker that's part Air Jordan 1 Low and part Y2K running shoe, basically.

If you've ever dreamed about an Air Jordan 1 Low mashed together with a Zoom Vomero 5 or even the Y2K-style V5 RNR, Nike has essentially made it a reality with its Jordan 1 Low Method of Make V3 model.

Shop Air Jordan 1 Low Method of Make

Nike applies a familiar, techy mesh upper to the iconic low-top Jordan model, creating an brand-new Jordan 1 Low sneaker that looks like it swallowed an early 2000s runner.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And really, this is business as usual for the brand's Method of Make series, which is known for its luxe and unconventional spins on Jordan models. Nike has also released silky Dunk-ish Jordan 1 Lows and even Bottega-coded woven sneakers for previous Method of Make drops.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The wild ride only continues with the Jordan 1 Low V3s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The model is already bold as a sort of Jordan 1 Low runner hybrid. However, Nike takes it even further with the shoe's shiny colorways. So far, for its debut, the Jordan 1 Low Method of Make V3 sneaker is expected to launch in "Luminous Green," "Washed Coral," and "Metallic Silver."

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Prepare to meet the all-new, runner-flavored Jordan 1 Low sneaker this fall season at Nike.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikePegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX
$148.00
$185.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Low-Top Swarovski Jordan Sneaker Is a Classic Gone Fancy
  • Nike's "Rookie" Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Shorter Now (& Still Clean)
  • This Stylish Jean Jordan 1 Sneaker Comes Low-Rise
  • Nike's Clean "Obsidian" Jordan 1 Is Back (& Keeping Things on the Low)
  • Nike's Latest Low-Slung Jordan 1 Sneaker Is Straight (Quai) Heat
What To Read Next
  • Is King James’ Richard Mille Really Fit for a King?
  • The Air Jordan 40 Sneaker Looks Its Age (In a Good Way)
  • Nike's Wildly Breezy Jordan Sneaker Is Also Part...Techy Runner?
  • First Look: Stone Island's Full-Spectrum SS26 Collection
  • Travis Scott Was Oakley's Face. Now, He's Oakley's Future (EXCLUSIVE)
  • From Nike x Levi's Sneakers to Nike x Levi's Jeans (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now