Nike's Wildly Breezy Jordan Sneaker Is Also Part...Techy Runner?

Nike has cooked up a new Method of Make sneaker that's part Air Jordan 1 Low and part Y2K running shoe, basically.

If you've ever dreamed about an Air Jordan 1 Low mashed together with a Zoom Vomero 5 or even the Y2K-style V5 RNR, Nike has essentially made it a reality with its Jordan 1 Low Method of Make V3 model.

Nike applies a familiar, techy mesh upper to the iconic low-top Jordan model, creating an brand-new Jordan 1 Low sneaker that looks like it swallowed an early 2000s runner.

And really, this is business as usual for the brand's Method of Make series, which is known for its luxe and unconventional spins on Jordan models. Nike has also released silky Dunk-ish Jordan 1 Lows and even Bottega-coded woven sneakers for previous Method of Make drops.

The wild ride only continues with the Jordan 1 Low V3s.

The model is already bold as a sort of Jordan 1 Low runner hybrid. However, Nike takes it even further with the shoe's shiny colorways. So far, for its debut, the Jordan 1 Low Method of Make V3 sneaker is expected to launch in "Luminous Green," "Washed Coral," and "Metallic Silver."

Prepare to meet the all-new, runner-flavored Jordan 1 Low sneaker this fall season at Nike.

