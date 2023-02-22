Emily Ratajkowski Stakes Her Claim as Salomon XT-6 Queen

While it may have been her love of comedians that's been stealing the spotlight in recent weeks, it's time we gave Emily Ratajkowski's sneaker game the flowers it deserves. Keeping a mean rotation; right now, it's Salomon's beloved XT-6 taking the reigns.

Although that pic of Eric Andre and Ratajkowski remains seared into our memories, judging by one of the model's recent TikTok videos, it's safe to assume that the pair's situationship has come to an abrupt end, seeing Andre join the ranks of Pete Davidson. Perhaps her comedian era is over altogether.

The laughs may have fallen silent, but EmRata's sneaker game certainly hasn't turned down the heat. Over the past week, the New York Times bestseller has embarked on a sneaker hot streak, pulling out a tight selection of some of the past year's most favored looks.

Getty Images / Gotham/GC Images

Stepping out with her son Sylvester Apollo Bear in hand, Ratajkowski tied up a casual look of baggy pants and a brown leather jacket with an understated pair of Salomon XT-6 sneakers in the highly desirable "Ebony/Maverick/Blue" colorway.

One of the brand's many favored colorways (as per the work of its color and material design team), this darkened palette was a huge success when it debuted, making it a strong pick for Rata's rotation.

Getty Images / Raymond Hall/GC Images

Next up was a pair of Tom Sachs x NikeCraft General Purpose Shoes, finishing off a smart-casual look that was giving Emily in Paris.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Saving what I would argue was the best until last, Salomon was thrown back into the mix with yet another XT-6, this time around wrapped in "Black/Chocolate Plum/Vibrant Orange," which is an updated play on one of my personal favorites, "Black/Magnet/Vibrant Orange."

Whether or her future romances or situationships lay in the world of comedy is yet to be seen – one thing we can say for certain, though, is that Emily Ratajkowski's sneaker game is certified fresh.