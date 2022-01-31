"Emo's Not Dead" Is the Latest Win for the RAWRing 20s

Emo's Not Dead, a cruise-cum-festival featuring old-school emo acts including Dashboard Confessional, Silverstein, and Hawthorne Heights, is proving just that.

A hot ticket for burgeoning emos, reformed emos, and Millennial emos who witnessed the rise of the musical genre during Myspace's heyday, the event sets sail from Los Angeles on November 8 and drops anchor in Ensenada, Mexico before returning to California on November 12.

Other names from the lineup that aged emos will likely recognize: Plain White T's, Underoath, Cassadee Pope, Thursday.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

News of the festival broke shortly after tickets for When We Were Young — a Live Nation-produced emo festival slated for October 2022 — sold out, prompting organizers to extend the event by an additional two days.

A sort of Warped Tour for the year 2022, the stacked festival boasts big-name headliners Paramore, My Chemical Romance, and Avril Lavigne — throwbacks that fueled ticket demand, indicating that our taste for angst and heavy eyeliner was not just a phase (sorry, mom and dad!).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Emo's Not Dead offers further indication that emo music is seeing a full-fledged revival, which some have cleverly dubbed the RAWRing 20s (xD!).

As fashion weathers the comeback of trends we thought we'd left in 2003 (looking at you, low-rise jeans), it seems music is witnessing a parallel revival, one that's giving early to mid-2000s acts such as Jimmy Eat World and AF1 the black flowers they deserve.

Tickets for Emo's Not Dead dropped last Friday and, unsurprisingly (or surprisingly, depending on your stance), sold out. But don't get all emo — hopeful attendees can add themselves to the wait list.