END. Relocates to a New Home on Newcastle's Grey Street

Written by Sam Cole in Culture
END.
1 / 6

If you head North East, of England, that is, and squint your eyes; you’ll find Grey’s monument and the new END. flagship store; a 13,000 square foot space stocking the best of mens and womenswear.

Throughout its 17 years long history, END. has been providing a carefully curated arrangement of premium menswear (and recently, womenswear) brands, including Nike, Acne Studios, ACRONYM, CDG, and A.P.C, alongside some unmissable collaborations.

As the brand has grown, so has its physical presence, which now ranges from Newcastle to London to Glasgow - with its latest flagship addition taking the brand back to its northeastern roots.

The new storefront, which sits close to END.’s previous home on Grainger Street, has been designed by Brinkworth to the same design DNA as existing storefronts.

If you know END. you’ll know that its physical aesthetics and brand offering are equally as considered. This flagship is no different; while paying tribute to its Edwardian shopfront, the store features a material palette of marble, stainless steel mirror, and maple spread across three floors.

In an arrangement similar to my local, familial store in Soho, London, the new flagship pits sneakers, streetwear, and skate in the basement, contemporary and classics on the ground floor, and luxury on the first floor.

The new END. Grey Street, Newcastle flagship storefront is open now.

