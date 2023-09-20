Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Ephemeral's 'Made-to-Fade' Tattoo Studios Are Closing Down

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Ephemeral Tattoo, the startup specializing in temporary, "made-to-fade" ink, is shutting down its studios after a string of reports that the company's tattoos last longer than the nine to 15 months advertised — in some cases, lingering nearly two years.

Ephemeral broke the news on September 18 via Instagram. In a statement sent to Highsnobiety, CEO Jeff Liu expanded on the post. "We’re incredibly proud of what we've achieved at Ephemeral Tattoo in such a short time, but it’s no secret that retail space is expensive and as a young startup, we’re highly dependent on what is an increasingly tight fundraising market," he said. "As a result, we've had to assess what makes sense for our business moving forward. Unfortunately, that means closing all of our U.S. studios at the end of September."

Liu did not address the reports — published by outlets including The New York Times, San Francisco Chronicle, and Dazed — that Ephemeral tattoos were, in some cases, not fading as customers expected.

Ephemeral might be closing its physical studios, but the company isn't gone for good. Moving forward, it will focus on offering its fading ink to cancer patients receiving radiotherapy tattoos, marks that help radiation therapists deliver treatment to the right location.

In May, Ephemeral partnered with Henry Ford Health to begin studying the safety and efficacy of its made-to-fade ink for medical markings. “The initial safety data we’ve seen from this study is promising,” said Eric Schaff, Henry Ford Health's radiation oncology resident. “Study participants were questioned weekly as to whether they experienced any adverse effects at the site of the tattoo, such as pain, itchiness, rashes or other issues. To date, there have been no adverse effects reported by participants.”

Ephemeral will also begin licensing its ink to tattoo studios and artists. In other words: Interested customers will still be able to receive Ephemeral tattoos, just not at Ephemeral's own studios.

According to the company's Instagram, its Regret Nothing Guarantee — which offers complimentary touch-ups, replacement tattoos, and refunds if your Ephemeral tattoo fades too quickly or slowly — is still in effect. (That said, it's unclear how the company will facilitate these tattoo touch-ups and replacements now that its studios are closed.)

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Printed Shirt
Vilebrequin x Highsnobiet
$235
Image on Highsnobiety
Sacoche Screen Shoulder B
Porter-Yoshida & Co.
$155
Image on Highsnobiety
Club C
Reebok
$130
We Recommend
  • graphic pants statement pants
    The Best Graphic Pants to Make a Statement With
    • Style
  • japanese clothing brands
    37 Japanese Clothing Brands Every Highsnobiety Reader Should Know & Where to Buy Them
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The 13 Best Back-to-School Backpacks
    • Style
  • best scandinavian brands feature rains sandqvist stutterheim
    40 Scandinavian Brands You Need to Know
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Class Is In Session: Our Guide To Back To School Outfits
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Ephemeral Tattoo
    Ephemeral's 'Made-to-Fade' Tattoo Studios Are Closing Down
    • Beauty
  • adidas/Labrum
    Labrum’s West African Samba Has Landed
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    ASICS & GmbH Are In Cahoots Again (Shocker!)
    • Sneakers
  • The TAG Heuer Monaco Chronograph Night Driver Limited Edition
    TAG Heuer Illuminates The Night
    • Watches
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers to Add to Your Rotation This Week
    • Style
  • Telfar & UGG's denim collaboration, including boots, bags, underwear, tights & T-shirts
    Telfar & UGG Reunited & It Feels so Denim Good
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023