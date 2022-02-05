Keep the Memes Coming — Euphoria Is Returning for Season 3

We will never see peace! Euphoria, the most meme'd TV show in recent history, is officially confirmed for season three.

The news comes just two weeks before the title's season two finale airs. "[Creator Sam Levinson], Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart," said Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming.

"We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Given the chokehold Euphoria has on the internet, as well as Zendaya's continued ascendance to the heights of A-list stardom, HBO is wise to renew the show.

In fact, the show has dictated the online news cycle as of late. Every Sunday, some version of #Euphoria begins trending on Twitter and Google as netizens discuss the latest episode.

Already, a slew of Euphoria-specific memes have blown up: there are the good old "Euphoria High" jokes, as well as more recent creations including "Bitch, you better be joking," Maddy Banging On Door, and riffs on which fictional characters would destroy Nate Jacobs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Euphoria's grip on online discourse only seems to be growing. Back when season one aired in 2019, all viewers could riff on was a singular punchline: Alexa Demie's age.

The costumes of the show, another draw for fans, have become more attention-grabbing, too. Style moments including Maddy's cut-out dress and Amina Muaddi heels, Cassie's baby blue wrap top, and Elliot's Telfar hoodie have generated plenty of buzz.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The stars of the show have been stepping up their style game off-screen, as well. A few examples: Demie in Balenciaga, Sydney Sweeney in Miu Miu, Hunter Schafer in Prada.

Here's hoping that Euphoria season three keeps the 'fits, and the memes, comings.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy