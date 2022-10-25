Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Reeboks Taste Best With Extra Butter

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Reebok
Brand: Extra Butter x Reebok

Model: BB 4000 II

Release Date: October 28

Price: $90

Buy: In-store at Extra Butter Long Island City and Lower East Side

Editor's Notes: If your aim is to plate up a pair of sneakers (or pack) that's extra smooth, you'd do well to call on the aesthetic expertise of Extra Butter. With 15 years in the game, New York's Extra Butter stands as one of the city's leading premium boutiques, delivering a carefully considered line-up of the industry's best brands.

Over the past decade and a half, it's done its part to earn serious respect across the States and Europe, so much so; that leading sneaker brands have continually tapped it for collaborative releases.

Sometimes, a little something is missing, a final ingredient needed to take a footwear silhouette to the next level, and in the case of Reebok's classic BB4000, that was Extra Butter.

An icon of 80s basketball, the BB4000 bears no bells or whistles, just a classic low-profile silhouette, an accessible price point, and clean details.

Extra Butter's take on the silhouette, dubbed the BB4000 II, fine-tunes the silhouette's barebones to elevate its simplistic build further.

Arriving with an extremely modest price point of $90, the sneaker features premium leather overlays across the upper, Reebok's iconic side-stripe and cross-check branding, a unique split Union Jack tongue logo, an EVA rubber midsole, and a durable outsole.

