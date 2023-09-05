Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Fear of God & adidas’ 86 Lo Is a Step up From the Rest

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

In April, Jerry Lorenzo finally revealed the long-awaited Fear of God Athletics x adidas collab in grande fashion at the Hollywood Bowl.

Fast forward to today, Fear of God Athletics x adidas season is upon us, with the collab's anticipated launch expected sometime during the fall season (a.k.a any day now).

While the duo plans to offer elevated sports apparel and accessories, fans seem to be most excited about the Fear of God Athletics and adidas' footwear. Indeed, each early look leaves the sneakerheads waiting on their tippy toes for more, creasing their current kicks in the process.

Well, time to get amped again. Another Fear of God Athletics x adidas shoe has surfaced.

Specifically, the best looks (thus far) at a collaborative 86 Lo emerged, revealing an extra-thick-soled shoe with a smooth grey suede for the upper.

While this may be a better view, this isn't the first time we've seen these collaborative pairs. After a wear by Lorenzo's wife Desiree Manuel, Lorenzo himself blessed us with a glance at the platformed 86 Lo sneakers in May, which look to be part of his traveling rotation at the moment. And understandably so.

There also appears to be a high-top version of the Fear of God x adidas shoe, having appeared at the Hollywood Bowl runway show — finished with that familiar suede and elevated, co-branded base, of course.

With Fear of God's teasing Collection 8 — which debuted alongside the adidas pieces, by the way — it seems the wait may soon be over for Fear of God Athletics x adidas. Hopefully. Patience, our good friends.

We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    All the Fear of God x adidas' Sneakers (So Far)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Stop, Sip, & Samba at Pharrell & adidas' New Cafe
    • Sneakers
  • adidas basketball shoes
    The Best adidas Basketball Shoes to Wear on & off the Court
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Style
  • summer running
    Your Summer Running Kit Never Looked So Good
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    All the Fear of God x adidas' Sneakers (So Far)
    • Sneakers
  • fear of god adidas 86 lo
    Fear of God & adidas’ 86 Lo Is a Step up From the Rest
    • Sneakers
  • Fucking Awesome's first womenswear collection, designed by Chloë Sevigny
    Chloë Sevigny on Designing Fucking Awesome Booty Shorts & Skate Skirts
    • Style
  • A skater wears Supreme & MF DOOM's collaborative beanie & graphic hoodie
    MF DOOM x Supreme: More Soul Than a Sock With a Hole
    • Style
  • nike sb olympics collab
    Nike SB Goes for the Gold With an Olympics Collab, Apparently
    • Sneakers
  • LORENZ.OG / Nike
    Erling Haaland Has His Own Air Max 95s
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023