All the Fear of God x adidas' Sneakers (So Far)

At long last, Fear of God Athletics and adidas' collaborative Athletics collection is (almost) here.

Since the hard launch of the partnership, Jerry Lorenzo has kept fans fed enough with tastes of what's to come, including courtside appearances with the designer casually fitted head-to-toe in the collab (also throw in a few sneak peeks from headquarters here and there).

In April 2023, Lorenzo took over Hollywood Bowl to stage Fear of God's inaugural runway presentation — a star-studded affair and the perfect setup to offer a few more spoonfuls of the forthcoming adidas linkup, titled Fear of God Athletics.

Leather gloves. Elevated takes on classic Three-Strip track pants. Plush duffles. Fear of God x adidas looks like sportswear gone quite luxe, to say the least.

Of course, Fear of God x adidas will have footwear up for grabs, and options look pretty generous per leaked samples, which we've listed out in full here thus far.

Based on images, we can expect a similar vibe akin to Fear of God's Nike collab — muted palettes, strappy elements, bungee cords, and caged-like paneling but applied to adidas' silhouettes, of course. Let's take a look, shall we?

Fear of God's adidas Two Basketball shoe is pacing to be the shoe of the collection, having received quite a few fire emoji reactions from fans.

We've seen the mid-top basketball shoe surface in two colorways: black and a tonal cream take (Lorenzo sported the former at a basketball game earlier this month).

Looking to the images, the Two Basketball shoe's upper seems to boasts mesh underlays topped with plastic-looking Three-Stripes, all resting atop a thick translucent sole. Naturally, co-branding finishes out on the insole.

As previously teased, another sample sees a tentative high-top silhouette rendered in black and white. As far as construction goes, we see a marriage of varying textures, one being mesh again.

Another interesting aspect is the location of the famed Three-Stripes, which lands on the toe box. We've seen this design before, having materialized on a pair of slides and apparel pieces from the runway show.

I hope you're still with me because we have another thicc-soled basketball shoe next. As showcased on Fear of God Atheltics' Instagram, the latest plays on the vibe of the Rivalry High 86s and maybe even a bit of the Attitude Hi, emerging as a high-top model equipped with a suede upper.

Simple, clean, and understated matched with the appeal of the game. It's a peak display of both names.

Lastly, Fear of God and adidas have two Forum-esque offerings that surfaced recently, appearing with white leather coats and a few black moments for some subtle contrast. While adidas basketball's logo gets printed on the tongue, Fear of God shimmers in gilded glory on the Three-Stripes.

And there you have it, folks (well, so far). It's a pretty decent load for an inaugural release — that's if these silhouettes make the cut. Or perhaps, there are more sneakers we've yet to see joining the others mentioned above on drop day. Who knows?

Aside from a teaser here and there, Fear of God Athletics and adidas have been pretty tight-lipped on what's dropping first and an official release date. But the two did confirm the launch for sometime later this year.

In the meantime, feel free to prep your wishlist with help from these early looks.