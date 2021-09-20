Would You Learn Japanese for ESSENTIALS' Latest Drop?

Brand: ESSENTIALS

Season: Fall/Winter 2021

Buy: FREAKS STORE

Price: ¥16,500 ($150~, long-sleeved T-shirt), ¥22,000 ($200~, hoodie, crewneck sweater, mockneck pullover, half-zip polo, sweatpants)

Editor's Notes: ESSENTIALS can't go wrong, basically. Everything the youthful Fear of God sub-label releases sells out with the quickness, from retailer exclusives to collaborations.

Is it the big logos? The accessible price? The roomy cuts? Probably all of the above.

Unlike previous FW21 drops, though, ESSENTIALS' latest delivery is available only in Japan, kinda, so better brush up on your Hiragana and Kanji.

Japanese retailer FREAKS STORE — operated by Daytona, the conglomerate also responsible for Poggy's 2G store — is offering this round of seasonal wares, which include both familiar fare and exclusives.

For starters, there's a special selection of hoodies and sweaters printed with ESSENTIALS' signature bold-faced branding, given depth by the weighty lettering. Offered in versatile shades of cream, black, moss, and taupe, these have all the hallmarks of ESSENTIALS classics, down to the raglan sleeves.

Then, you've got the usual array of ESSENTIALS staples that translate elements of mainline Fear of God — big cuts, earthy color palette — to easy seasonal essentials, like mock neck pullovers and slim sweatpants.

Look similar to the exclusives? They ought to, given ESSENTIALS' aim of delivering modular wardrobe staples. FREAKS STORE's bespoke items only sport subtle distinctions, like "FEAR OF GOD" verbiage and blacked-out rubber labels, little touches likely to be noticed only by the heads.

If you aren't savvy with Japanese proxies, now's a great time to learn. Alternatively, snag some ESSENTIALS via the more accessible links below.

