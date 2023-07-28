Fenty x PUMA SZN Is Near

Eyes up, Fenty PUMA fans. The return of the anticipated collaboration is on the horizon.

During PUMA's recent quarterly meeting, Puma chief executive officer Arne Freundt discussed second-quarter financial results and upcoming product launches, including the long-awaited release of Rihanna's Fenty x PUMA collaboration.

Brace yourselves, Navy. 'Cause Fenty x PUMA is slated to launch in September 2023, per PUMA, marking the first drop of the collaboration since announcing its revival.

There's no hard release date yet. But September is right around the corner, so I suspect we'll hear more as the month draws near.

Fresh off the Super Bowl stage in February, which she turned into probably the best pregnancy announcement yet, Rihanna unpaused her maternity slays, turning heads in PUMA sneakers and leaving fans wondering if Fenty x PUMA was back on.

Merely days later, PUMA announced the Fenty x PUMA's return with just two words: "She's back."

Since then, Rihanna has stepped out in general release and Fenty-branded King Avanti sneakers. Rih certainly has her finger on the pulse, tackling a soccer-worthy shoe amidst the ongoing craze of dressing field-ready.

That brings to my next question: what will 2023 Fenty x PUMA look like? Rihanna and PUMA have relatively hush-hush on the forthcoming products, besides the speculated collaborative King Avanti sneakers as quietly teased by Rihanna.

As PUMA explained in the meeting, Rihanna's Fenty and PUMA's "multi-year partnership" will see the Bajan mogul "co-create new collections with [PUMA], with a special focus on unisex & kids ranges." Well, that (sort of) explains Baby RZA's gleaming pair of King Avanti's.

There have also been murmurs that the new Fenty x PUMA era involves the whole family. According to the rumor mill, Rihanna has been working with her equally-well-dressed partner and musician A$AP Rocky on pieces.

I mean, A$AP did say on his new track "Riot" that he had a "new collab' with [his] baby mom." Though, I thought he was referring to their little bundles of joy.

There's also the question of runway presentations for Fenty x PUMA 2.0. Fashion shows were a big part of the partnership's first run, previewing what would be hits like those beloved Creepers and fluffy slides as well as great apparel options. Plus, who could forget a moment like the bad gal blowing us kisses from the back of a motorbike all the while outfitted in Fenty x PUMA clothes?

Plus, Fenty x PUMA's launch is scheduled for September, a.k.a. fashion month. Hmm, seems like the perfect time for a debut (return) show, if you ask me.

Again, it's safe to assume more details will arise as we near the long-awaited release — which isn't the only taste of Fenty x PUMA we'll be receiving, apparently.

According to WWD, other "Rihanna-related products" are eyeing for releases in November and December. Oh, what a wonderful time of year it truly will be.