Our Favorite Football Kits of the FIFA World Cup 2022

It's that time again. The World Cup is just around the corner, and it already feels like a nail-biter. Whether you're a Brit belting out, "it's coming home!" or an Argentinian hoping Messi's final World Cup is one to go down in the history books, the tournament will be enough of an emotional rollercoaster to keep your heart pumping.

Regardless of all of the inevitable drama that will unfold, we can all agree on one thing; the kits this year are bloody spectacular. Football in 2022 has been a style masterclass across the board; adidas and Arsenal have smashed it, Daily Paper and Ajax have kept it clean, Kappa has put many a team to shame, and Nike has returned to form for the world's biggest tournament.

World Cup fever. It's here, and while we wait to see who takes the trophy home, we decided to tuck into the World Cup's kit selection to pick our favorites. It was a tricky task, but we reckon you'll agree these are the cream of the crop. Dig in!

England Away

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sam: It’s a shame to say, but England’s home kit was a complete disappointment this time around (sorry Nike!). Fortunately, the away kit served as a saving grace. Taking more than a handful of inspiration from late 90s Umbro kits, the vintage-styled collar, retro pattern work, and heavy contrast palette take a pretty simple jersey and turn it into something pretty special. Here’s to hoping our tournament performance is just as memorable.

Mexico away

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Tayler: I’m not usually a fan of loud kits, but Mexico’s Quetzalcoatl-inspired look is undoubtedly an exception. Sure, it’s a part of that adidas template — stripes down either shoulder, logo to the left, crest to the right — but thanks to the frankly wild pattern, it bangs. Off-white and red is met with that pleasing teal-like Mexico green on the shorts, with red socks for good measure.

Argentina Away

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sam: Argentina probably isn’t the first team that comes to mean when you think of memorable jerseys over the years, which makes this one all the more impactful. Characterized by contrasting strikes of purple that resemble rising flames, many will be hoping that this fire will be enough to see Messi raise the trophy in what he claims will be his last World Cup.

Germany away

JD Sports

Tayler: There’s always something pretty unnerving about a Germany away kit. It always reminds me of something a baddie would wear, or a Globo Gym Purple Cobras kit (one for the Dodgeball fans), and for me, that’s a part of Die Mannschaft’s charm, their slick appearance. This World Cup is no different thanks to a red and black ensemble. Big fan.

Denmark Home

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sam: hummel is the only brand to use its kit selection as a protest against the controversies surrounding the host country. While the protest itself falls somewhat flat considering the Danish national team will still be taking part in the competition, the tonal kits are a masterclass in Scandinavian minimalism.

Spain away

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Tayler: Before knowing this was Spain’s away kit, you could’ve given me twenty attempts at guessing whose it was and I wouldn’t have gotten it right. And, tbh, that’s kinda why I’m into it. Inspired by the wavy art deco looks of La Roja in the 1982 World Cup, Spain’s kit is very un-Spain, and more Slovenia, or Slovakia or something. It’s nice though, innit?

Japan Home

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

If you’re looking for a statement kit, look no further. Japan’s home kit is a thing to marvel. An amalgamation of geometric shapes that give off the feeling of high-speed movement, I wouldn’t be keen on one of these running at me at top pelt.

Argentina home

Tayler: To the naked eye, Argentina’s home kit may just look like any other Argentina home kit from the past fifty years. And, you’re probably right. On closer inspection though, it’s the smaller details that have been spiced up this time around: while the striping on the front of the shirt might seem pretty regular, on the back they differ in size, which is pretty cool. Can’t beat an old classic.

South Korea Home

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Sam: I’m ashamed to say that South Korea’s home kit initially flew under my radar. Following a blueprint similar to that of England, the kit opts for a simple two-tone palette of red and black that gives its retro collar and contoured chest some real depth. The cherry on the cake is the tiger stripe sleeves that bring the team’s emblem to life, resulting in a pretty ferocious design that feels incredibly powerful. Let’s see if the team’s results can match up to the feeling.

Wales away

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Tayler: I’m not entirely sure what’s going on with the collar on Wales’ away kit, but it reminds me of a poncho, or a well-made pashmina. From the collar down, the kit itself is pretty basic: white, with green and red piping, but the way the colors have been arranged is what makes this kit bang. Less is more with Wales away, that’s for sure.