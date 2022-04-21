Remember Floatie Flip-Flops? These Are Them Now, Feel Old Yet?

Fashion's Y2K craze continues to unearth trends I thought would never again see the light of day. The latest? Sugar Floaties, the squishy, platform flip-flops in an endless array of bright colors and patterns.

The chunky, oval-shaped sandals were an early aughts must-have. Stocked at now-defunct beauty supply store Ricky's (RIP!), the puffy-strapped shoes even came with their own "bandages," sticky strips used to patch up the cracks that would inevitably form on the thong's plasticky surface.

No longer produced, Floaties are incredibly hard to find — and given the resurgence of Y2K style, preserved pairs on resale platforms such as eBay and Poshmark are priced as high as $500. (I sure wish I saved mine from middle school.)

Flip-flops have waited long enough for their moment in the sun (literally). Once denounced as unhygienic and slovenly, the foot-baring sandals are now fodder for a slew of luxury brands including Coperni, Dries Van Noten, and The Row.

As for Floatie-adjacent styles, Camper sells "puffy strap flip-flops," and Axel Arigato recently unveiled the Delta. More accessible brands including ASOS and Melissa also boast their own takes on the throwback flip-flop.

Leave it to fashion to repackage the most cursed early aughts phenomenons as high-end commodities — first low-rise jeans and butterfly tops, now flip-flops.

Here's to the sound of summer '22: slapping heels.