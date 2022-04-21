Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Remember Floatie Flip-Flops? These Are Them Now, Feel Old Yet?

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

Fashion's Y2K craze continues to unearth trends I thought would never again see the light of day. The latest? Sugar Floaties, the squishy, platform flip-flops in an endless array of bright colors and patterns.

The chunky, oval-shaped sandals were an early aughts must-have. Stocked at now-defunct beauty supply store Ricky's (RIP!), the puffy-strapped shoes even came with their own "bandages," sticky strips used to patch up the cracks that would inevitably form on the thong's plasticky surface.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

No longer produced, Floaties are incredibly hard to find — and given the resurgence of Y2K style, preserved pairs on resale platforms such as eBay and Poshmark are priced as high as $500. (I sure wish I saved mine from middle school.)

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Flip-flops have waited long enough for their moment in the sun (literally). Once denounced as unhygienic and slovenly, the foot-baring sandals are now fodder for a slew of luxury brands including Coperni, Dries Van Noten, and The Row.

As for Floatie-adjacent styles, Camper sells "puffy strap flip-flops," and Axel Arigato recently unveiled the Delta. More accessible brands including ASOS and Melissa also boast their own takes on the throwback flip-flop.

Camper
1 / 2
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Leave it to fashion to repackage the most cursed early aughts phenomenons as high-end commodities — first low-rise jeans and butterfly tops, now flip-flops.

Here's to the sound of summer '22: slapping heels.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMP39-M Pants Black
$495.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Converse x Joshua VidesChuck 70 Hi White/Black/Black
$115.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Multiple colors
ACRONYMJ96-GT Jacket Black
$1,535.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • First, Levi's Made Nike Shoes. Now, Nike Made Levi's Jeans
  • The Flip-Flop Is No Longer Just Funky — It's Fancy
  • Report: Flat Shoes Are Still Hot. But the Old Ones Are Not
  • Vans Made Skate-Worthy... Leather Flip Flops?
  • The Hairy Revival of Converse’s Slip-on Skate Shoe by Tyler, the Creator
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now