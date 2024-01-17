Sign up to never miss a drop
Stéphane Ashpool Adds Pizazz to France's Olympic 'Fits

Words By Tom Barker

Stéphane Ashpool, the founder and designer of famed Parisian streetwear label Pigalle, is adding a little pizazz to the French Olympics team ahead of the games later this year.

Way before a race has been run, there's a different type of competition at the Olympics and Paralympics. That being the competition for the best-dressed country, of course.

Last time around, at the Tokyo Games in the summer of 2020, Liberia easily took the top spot thanks to its Telfar-designed uniforms.

But now, with the Paris games arriving later in the year, France has put considerable effort into ensuring it doesn't get out-styled on its home turf by enlisting the stylish eye of Ashpool.

Looking to give new life to the French flag and its red, white, and blue palette, the uniforms that Ashpool has created forefront the country's tricolour flag through a pleasing gradient print.

So far, the first teaser of the collection shows the designs presented across polo shirts and tracksuits so that it covers the full design in a manner reminiscent of '90s sportswear.

Meanwhile, the helmet and gloves of a cyclist also put the flag front and center.

Getting a fashion designer on board to design the collection for the Olympic games is by no means a unique move.

Ralph Lauren regularly designs the U.S. Olympic uniform and the last Olympic games saw Piet Parra's Olympic skateboarding kits hit big on resale.

Ashpool, though, as the founder of one of France's biggest streetwear labels and one of the leading figures in Parisian fashion, makes a great fit for the French national team.

A native of the Montmartre neighborhood, his basketball-oriented label Pigalle is known for its community-led approach and elevated sportswear.

The official Olympic uniforms designed by Ashpool are in many ways a continuation of the themes he explored with the brand.

The tracksuits made for athletes during their downtime, in particular, are the type of colorful, '90s-inspired clothing that made Pigalle such an immediate success.

The images presented by the French national team so far only show a small percentage of what Ashpool has worked on. With over 60 Olympic and Paralympic disciplines to be designed for alongside podium outfits and village outfits for the athletes, there's a lot more still to be displayed.

On the first day of Paris Fashion Week, an extra look at what's to come was shown on the runway, but it won't be until next week that the collection, which is produced by Le Coq Sportif, will be fully revealed.

With France having shown its card, it's now time just to wait and see what the rest of the countries have designed for their athletes in the Olympics.

