Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Nike SB Goes for the Gold With an Olympics Collab, Apparently

in SneakersWords By Morgan Smith

Nike SB is officially going for the gold, and it's not with another St. Patrick's Day Dunk. Instead, the Nike skateboarding division is rumored to team up with the Summer Olympic Games. Yes, that's the Olympics.

There aren't many details on the reported Olympics x Nike SB collaboration. But yes, there will be a collaborative shoe, per rumors.

No official looks, let alone sneak peeks at the shoe collab, but early mockups suggest a Dunk for the canvas complete with gilded details and maybe even the classic Olympics rings branding.

The Olympics and Nike SB's collab is expected for 2024, assumably aligning with the Summer Games scheduled to go down in Paris from July 26, 2024 through August 11, 2024.

Barbie's got a Dunk. The divisive candy corn got its own Dunk. Even Jarritos got a Dunk. Why not the Olympics next?

After all, the Summer Games are no stranger to Nike heat at its multi-sport events. Who knows? Maybe the next lineup will include the Olympics' own rumored collab.

Shop our favorite products
We Recommend
  • nike x AMBUSH
    Nike x AMBUSH's Air Adjust Force Is Half Price Here
    • Sneakers
  • nike sale
    Take 40% off Apparel & Sneakers in the Nike Sale
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Best Sneakers of 2023... So Far
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    10 of the Best Skate Shoes on the Market Right Now
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    All the Fear of God x adidas' Sneakers (So Far)
    • Sneakers
  • fear of god adidas 86 lo
    Fear of God & adidas’ 86 Lo Is a Step up From the Rest
    • Sneakers
  • Fucking Awesome's first womenswear collection, designed by Chloë Sevigny
    Chloë Sevigny on Designing Fucking Awesome Booty Shorts & Skate Skirts
    • Style
  • A skater wears Supreme & MF DOOM's collaborative beanie & graphic hoodie
    MF DOOM x Supreme: More Soul Than a Sock With a Hole
    • Style
  • nike sb olympics collab
    Nike SB Goes for the Gold With an Olympics Collab, Apparently
    • Sneakers
  • LORENZ.OG / Nike
    Erling Haaland Has His Own Air Max 95s
    • Sneakers
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023