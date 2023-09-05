Nike SB Goes for the Gold With an Olympics Collab, Apparently

Nike SB is officially going for the gold, and it's not with another St. Patrick's Day Dunk. Instead, the Nike skateboarding division is rumored to team up with the Summer Olympic Games. Yes, that's the Olympics.

There aren't many details on the reported Olympics x Nike SB collaboration. But yes, there will be a collaborative shoe, per rumors.

No official looks, let alone sneak peeks at the shoe collab, but early mockups suggest a Dunk for the canvas complete with gilded details and maybe even the classic Olympics rings branding.

The Olympics and Nike SB's collab is expected for 2024, assumably aligning with the Summer Games scheduled to go down in Paris from July 26, 2024 through August 11, 2024.

Barbie's got a Dunk. The divisive candy corn got its own Dunk. Even Jarritos got a Dunk. Why not the Olympics next?

After all, the Summer Games are no stranger to Nike heat at its multi-sport events. Who knows? Maybe the next lineup will include the Olympics' own rumored collab.