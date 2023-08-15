Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Frédéric Malle's New Fragrance, Heaven Can Wait, Is a Love Story in a Bottle

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

For perfumer Jean-Claude Ellena, "smell and notes [are] words and perfume is literature." The story his latest scent tells is certainly a romance, at once passionate and bittersweet.

Launched by legendary perfume house Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle, Heaven Can Wait took Ellena several years to draft, edit, and eventually publish. "In the beginning, the idea was to create a perfume with warm, spicy notes," he said. In a twist of fate (or perhaps serendipity), COVID hit soon after he embarked on the project, giving him ample time to reflect on and fine-tune the fragrance.

As its name suggests, the scent was well worth the wait. Warm, rich notes like clove, pimento, and vanilla mingle with powdery iris and soft musk, creating what Ellena describes as a "romantic invitation."

Heaven Can Wait might be a love story, but don't expect a drug store romance novel. While some perfumes are overtly sexual, Ellena's latest is as elegantly balanced as his past creations (standouts include Hermès' Terre d'Hermès and Frédéric Malle's L'Eau d'Hiver). Carrot seed and plum offset the immediate warmth of Heaven Can Wait with a cool crispness that hints at something melancholy — like lovers who've reunited, only to lose touch once again.

"There are perfumes that take up all the space, sometimes shouting, almost to an overwhelming extent," Ellena said. "I like perfume that bring people together, those that invite people to meet, to exchange, to discover each other."

Heaven Can Wait by Jean-Claude Ellena is available at Frédéric Malle.

Shop our favorite products

We Recommend

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Wait, When Did Beach Shoes Get So Good?

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Viral Sensation d4vd Is Writing a New Kind of Love Story

    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    New Balance Elevates The Dad Sneaker Movement, And Here Are The Best

    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Head In The Clouds With Valentino and Ishod Wair

    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    New Balance Is Well And Truly In Its Heyday With Grey Day

    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • Image on Highsnobiety

What To Read Next

  • Image on Highsnobiety

    HAL STUDIOS' Third & Final ASICS GEL-1130 Proves Good Things Come in Three's

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The YEEZY Boost 700 "Wave Runner" Is Back

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    The What, When & Where of adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Drops

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Everything to Know: adidas YEEZY's August 2023 Sneaker Sale

    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    EXCLUSIVE: Clipse Debuts Billionaire Boys Club x Moncler

    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety

    Frédéric Malle's New Fragrance, Heaven Can Wait, Is a Love Story in a Bottle

    • Beauty
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023