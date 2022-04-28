Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Furla's Iconic Candy Bag Is Primed for a Comeback

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

You heard it here first: Italian accessories brand Furla is about to make a comeback.

To be clear, Furla never completely lost relevance — but it hasn't enjoyed a major, fashion-defining moment since the 2010 launch of its Candy bag, a PVC satchel in a slew of pastel shades.

Today, the label launched a new silhouette, the Linea Futura, a top-handled mini-bag in soft shades of pink and chartreuse. While the new style is unmistakably current (it's made of salvaged leather tanned using lower levels of heavy metals than usual), the launch makes me wonder whether we're about to witness a Candy bag resurgence.

Between fashion's Y2K comeback and TikTok's "Indie Sleaze" revival, consumers can't resist nostalgia — and the Candy perfectly captures what style was like a decade ago.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

A favorite among the elite fashion blogging set (i.e. Chiara Ferragni, Susie Lau), the plastic accessory was totally fun. Available in eye-catching colorways including glittery pink and entirely clear, croc-embossed plastic, the bag was undeniably tacky — yet its classically ladylike silhouette balanced out the novelty of it being rubbery and see-through.

Eventually, the accessory reached a saturation point — no one wants to anything that's too popular — and it fell out of favor, as trends are wont to do.

The original Furla Candy is no longer in production, but the label launched Re:Candy, a recycled plastic version of the OG silhouette, in 2021. The eco-friendly revamp is commendable, but there's something about the original Candy that's more charming than its reincarnation (maybe it's the subtler branding, or the metal hardware).

As fashion's early 2000s craze runs its course, I can't help but look ahead — are we primed for a return to the 2010s, the reign of the "Basic Bitch?" If so, I'll catch you there with my Furla Candy bag, cold-shoulder top, and fro-yo.

