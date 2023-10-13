Yes, Futura's Getting Another Dunk Collab

Over Futura's lengthy career, we've seen the graffiti legend's artwork just about everywhere, decorating pieces like Off-White™ Dunks, Supreme tees, and coffee cups. His work even graces a BMW M2 for crying out loud.

Now, the New York-based artist is again lending his artistic hand to Nike for a new Dunk collaboration.

For the latest, Futura and Nike SB offer up a colorful Dunk Low collaboration, complete with the artist's instantly recognizable artwork dressing seemingly canvas panels (wouldn't be surprised if it's a tearaway upper even). At the same time, moments of blue, purple, white, and grey hues make for some solid albeit captivating contrast to the already vibrant shoe.

Futura's Dunks receive an icy outsole, while the artist's unmistakable signature — as signed on previous collabs — hits on the heel and the SB Dunk's classic padded tongue.

Futura's Nike SB Dunk Low has no hard release date yet, but here's what we do know: the eye-catching pairs will reportedly be released sometime in 2024. We suspect more details will soon arise as early looks roll in by the day.

Futura and Nike's skateboarding imprint go way back, with the artist having enjoyed both the low-top and high-top Dunks in the past — most finished with his classic graffiti work. Well, save the 2003 SB Dunks (they were still fantastic spins, nonetheless).

Now, Futura's back with another masterpiece of a Dunk for 2024. We can already taste the pending L.