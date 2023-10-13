Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Yes, Futura's Getting Another Dunk Collab

in SneakersWords By Highsnobiety

Over Futura's lengthy career, we've seen the graffiti legend's artwork just about everywhere, decorating pieces like Off-White™ Dunks, Supreme tees, and coffee cups. His work even graces a BMW M2 for crying out loud.

Now, the New York-based artist is again lending his artistic hand to Nike for a new Dunk collaboration.

For the latest, Futura and Nike SB offer up a colorful Dunk Low collaboration, complete with the artist's instantly recognizable artwork dressing seemingly canvas panels (wouldn't be surprised if it's a tearaway upper even). At the same time, moments of blue, purple, white, and grey hues make for some solid albeit captivating contrast to the already vibrant shoe.

Futura's Dunks receive an icy outsole, while the artist's unmistakable signature — as signed on previous collabs — hits on the heel and the SB Dunk's classic padded tongue.

Futura's Nike SB Dunk Low has no hard release date yet, but here's what we do know: the eye-catching pairs will reportedly be released sometime in 2024. We suspect more details will soon arise as early looks roll in by the day.

Futura and Nike's skateboarding imprint go way back, with the artist having enjoyed both the low-top and high-top Dunks in the past — most finished with his classic graffiti work. Well, save the 2003 SB Dunks (they were still fantastic spins, nonetheless).

Now, Futura's back with another masterpiece of a Dunk for 2024. We can already taste the pending L.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Washed Denim Sling Bag
Our Legacy
$275
Image on Highsnobiety
Bonnet Barth
A.P.C. x J.W. Anderson
$165
Image on Highsnobiety
Nunny
Port Tanger x Renell Medr
$290
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Supreme & Nike's Rammellzee Dunks Finally Have a Proper Release
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Panda Dunks Are Restocking (Again)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Snakeskin Dunks & Michigan Air Max 1s Rounds off Nike's "Head to Head" Pack
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    McDonald's & Nike Dunks – That's the Ben Affleck Way
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Looks Like Travis Scott's Dunks Are Dropping Again (Or Are They?)
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • Loewe Toy Boots
    Loewe’s Pant-Boot Hybrid Weirdly Works
    • Style
  • futura nike sb dunk low 2024
    Yes, Futura's Getting Another Dunk Collab
    • Sneakers
  • clot adidas collab 2023
    Inside CLOT's Anniversary Show, an adidas Feast Awaited
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Attention, Men: Hitting Yourself in the Face Won’t Turn You Into a Chad
    • Beauty
  • stüssy birkenstock 2023
    More Stüssy Birks Are on the Way, Apparently
    • Sneakers
  • Mr Porter x Gallery Dept Collab Asset
    Mr Porter x Gallery Dept. Release an Exclusive Capsule Collection
    • Lifestyle
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023