G-SHOCK & Bamford Take Two

If modern-day cinema has taught us anything, it's that we're all suckers for a sequel – while this isn't a movie, Bamford's return to the doors of G-SHOCK is a welcomed one, as it ushers in the pair's second shot at a united timepiece. Eyes on the DW-6900BWD-1ER.

Although Casio's G-SHOCK portfolio of collaborations is extensive, including some of the biggest names in streetwear culture. Over the years, the pioneers of shockproof watches have amassed an alumnus bolstered by names like Alife, UNAFFECTED, Moncler Genius, Museum of Youth Culture, NASA, PORTER, and plenty more.

Returning, following its debut foray with G-SHOCK back in 2020, is Bamford. The fellow watch creators, enshrined in the world of customization, make a natural fit as partners, given its unique eye for detail.

The pair's original collaboration set eyes on a fan favorite from within the Casio G-SHOCK arsenal, the square-faced 5610. This timeless watch has been the centerpiece for several of the brand's collaborations over the years, including Daily Paper's debut effort.

For the second take, the shape and style have been switched up in favor of the round-faced 6900, bringing with it a selection of design details exclusive to the high-profile luxury watch collaborator.

Why the 6900? Well, this model just so happened to be the first G-SHOCK watch owned by Bamford's founder George Bamford. This personal connection to the piece has resulted in a clean refit of a classic, pairing a black base with "Bamford Triple-Blue-Concept" accents.

If you're looking to secure one of your own, the Bamford London x G-SHOCK 6900 watch will touch down at London's Carnaby Street on July 18, with an online launch to follow.