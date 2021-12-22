Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

G-SHOCK's FC Barcelona Watches are Peak FIFA 14 Nostalgia

Written by Sam Cole in Design

It's matchday; you've rocked up to your Sunday League game in a full FC Barcelona kit (socks included), but is it really a full kit without the G-SHOCK GBD-H1000BAR or GBD-100BAR to match? I think not. 

Everything culture has its faux pas – some, in fashion, would have you think navy and black cannot be worn together (I'd disagree); in sport, you'd be bold to rock up anyway, let alone a match, in a full kit. We'd need not repeat the terminology for that wardrobe choice. 

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Though we've all seen some bold three-piece matchday lays, personally, I've yet to see someone match their watch to their jersey, nor had I envisioned it until now. 

In celebration of Matchday: Inside FC Barcelona – an eight-episode documentary series that focuses on the 2018–2019 season – Casio is expanding its iconic G-SHOCK brand of shock-resistant watches to include two new pieces. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Taking the GBD-H1000BAR and GBD-100BAR as its foundations, the colorful collaboration has left me feeling like Messi at PSG is a strange fever dream, and FIFA 14 has just dropped with the Barca-clad star on the cover. 

Both watches come from the G-SQUAD line – which feels fitting for a footy team collab – and employ the classic Barcelona home kit colors of blue and garnet, designed to evoke past and present team uniforms.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

You'll find both watches are equipped with an accelerometer to count steps and track distances, Mobile Link for daily health management and activity logs, exceptional visibility, and flexibility.

For all of the fans out there looking to relive the FC Barcelona glory days, both collaborative G-SHOCKs are coming soon to the brand's online store.

Sold Out
MedicomBe@rbrick Andy Warhol x Jean-Michel Basquiat #2 100% And 400% Set Multi
$195.00
Sold Out
Sold Out
Space Available StudioIncense Holder Blue
$65.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
Idea GeneraleTabi Vase
$285
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • When It Comes to Collabs, G-SHOCK Is Still “UNDEFEATED”
  • All-Black Watches Are Rarely This Good
  • At the Met Gala, Watches Just Came to Have Fun
  • With a $25,000 Cartier Bolo Tie, Timothée Chalamet's Bob Dylan Cosplay Peaks
  • LVMH Watch Week 2025 Doubles Down on Bling & Nostalgia
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now