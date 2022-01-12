Garbstore FW22 is a Marriage of Japanese & British Design

Garbstore jumps ahead of the curve, unveiling its Fall/Winter 2022 collection in a texture-rich lookbook that marries Japanese and British design.

Throughout 2021 the retailer-turned-brand walked the lengths of the world to stitch together a rich cultural tapestry. Alongside eye_C magazine, Garb' took to Norway to showcase its Fall/Winter 2021 collection under the harshest of conditions, all the while celebrating Japanese functionality with a three-piece PORTER collaboration.

These cross-cultural connections continue to lay at the heart of Garbstore, further embraced to build AW22 from the ground up with rich textures across all three of its in-house labels; Garbstore, The English Difference, and Drop Out Sports.

Compiled and developed as a 3-in-1, each collection has been styled to form a single lookbook, fusing each of the Japanese and British design elements laden throughout each of the garments on offer, resulting in pieces heavy on functionality and progressive fabrications.

For Garbstore's main offering, timelessness served as the core design direction, seeing the team work with 11 mills across Japan on heavyweight wool fleecing, loose-fitting paisley shirts, Japanese goose down overcoats, and goose down liners.

Within The English Difference's offering to the selection, you'll find a focus on luxury knitwear, while Drop Out Sports is heavy on premium jersey, including motocross-inspired sweatshirts, pants, and hoodies.

Keen eyes will also spot a new footwear collaboration within the lookbook, with cult brand Padmore & Barnes.

All three Garbstore FW22 collections will arrive online later this year.