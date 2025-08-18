A Football-Skate Shoe Born on the Pitch, Raised on Grip Tape

Gino Iannucci has never chased noise. The New York skate legend built a career on economy of lines and switch tricks that look like slow motion. So, his new ASICS Skateboarding collab perfectly reflects this attitude with an understated, technical skate shoe.

The Gino Iannucci x ASICS Leggerezza FB sneaker pack sticks to two timeless uniforms: navy/white and white with a hit of varsity gold, kind of like an indoor football DNA filtered through ‘90s East Coast skate. This skate shoe is low profile with stitched panelling and that graceful ASICS stripe.

It’s the kind of shoe you notice after the clip, not before it. Like, “Wait, is that really an ASICS?”

Why this matters: for Gino, it’s a return to the kind of streamlined design language that has followed him from those era-defining video parts to his own POETS projects, Iannucci’s intentionally restrained Long-Island-born skate label.

ASICS Skateboarding competes in a saturated skatewear market, with the likes of adidas Skateboarding, NB Numeric and Nike SB.

But Gino’s effortless approapproach and long-standing authority in skating helps shape a quiet shoe that skates hard.

No flash, no fuss, just Gino-level restraint in an ASICS shoe available August 29 for $105 on ASICS’ website.

