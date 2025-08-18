Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

A Football-Skate Shoe Born on the Pitch, Raised on Grip Tape

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
asics / cole giordano
1 / 2

Gino Iannucci has never chased noise. The New York skate legend built a career on economy of lines and switch tricks that look like slow motion. So, his new ASICS Skateboarding collab perfectly reflects this attitude with an understated, technical skate shoe.

The Gino Iannucci x ASICS Leggerezza FB sneaker pack sticks to two timeless uniforms: navy/white and white with a hit of varsity gold, kind of like an indoor football DNA filtered through ‘90s East Coast skate. This skate shoe is low profile with stitched panelling and that graceful ASICS stripe. 

Shop Asics
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

It’s the kind of shoe you notice after the clip, not before it. Like, “Wait, is that really an ASICS?”

Why this matters: for Gino, it’s a return to the kind of streamlined design language that has followed him from those era-defining video parts to his own POETS projects, Iannucci’s intentionally restrained Long-Island-born skate label.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

ASICS Skateboarding competes in a saturated skatewear market, with the likes of adidas Skateboarding, NB Numeric and Nike SB.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But Gino’s effortless approapproach and long-standing authority in skating helps shape a quiet shoe that skates hard.

No flash, no fuss, just Gino-level restraint in an ASICS shoe available August 29 for $105 on ASICS’ website.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Multiple colors
Home StudyoCandelabra Eric
$95.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • This Gorgeously Textured Skate Shoe Is Vans' Idea of a Trail Sneaker
  • Vans' Next-Level Skate Shoe Has No Business Being This Clean
  • adidas' Football-Flavored Skate Shoe Enters Its Most Classic & Luxe Form
  • Nike's Cleanest Skate Shoe, Stripped Back to Pure Skate Steeze
  • When Vans’ Skate Shoes Go Understated Punk
What To Read Next
  • A Football-Skate Shoe Born on the Pitch, Raised on Grip Tape
  • Probably the Cleanest adidas Samba Ever Designed
  • adidas’ Flat-Soled Dad Shoe Is Secretly High-Tech
  • A Quirky Air Max Sneaker With Real Flower Power
  • Be Careful, Nike’s Stealthy Jordan 1 Has an “Inner Beast”
  • Retuning a Trail Shoe Supercar (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now