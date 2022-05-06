Matthew M. Williams' "Dream Shoe" Is Soleless

Matthew M. Williams likes big shoes and he can't lie: just look at his immense Nikes! But, sometimes, he prefers a balance between the beefy and the balletic, as exemplified by Givenchy's TK-360 sneaker (which Highsnobiety exclusively reviewed).

The epitome of what Williams describes as "total knit" construction, the Givenchy TK-360 is an entirely knitted sneaker anchored by a uniquely molded shape that boasts a fat heel and tapered forefoot, with the resulting silhouette almost affecting the feel of an especially graceful hoof.

Laces lock in the wearer's foot but the TK-360's sock-like upper really isn't going to go anywhere. Its single-piece design is flexible but not flimsy, despite the knit extending from the top of the ankle opening to the bottom of the treaded outsole.

Williams describes the TK-360 as his "dream shoe" and the amount of effort poured into its design reflects this. He's proud of it, too: when the TK-360 first plunged into the viscous sludge that is streetwear discourse last year, Williams shut down comparisons to other woven footwear, saying "Show me another knit shoe without a sole."

The TK-360 was first seen as a cornerstone of Givenchy's Spring and Pre-Fall 2022 footwear offerings and it's officially debuting as part of the latter collection on July 1 for $895, though it'll see limited release in-store and on Givenchy's website from early May.

New iterations are already be in the works, though the TK-360 is launching in a truly vast array of initial colorways.

Seriously, if somehow Givenchy doesn't scratch your palette itch by offering the TK-360 in everything from pink and "acid yellow" to classic gray and beige, you may be looking for a color that doesn't exist.

But those new knit sneakers, first seen in Givenchy's Fall/Winter 2022 presentation, are not dissimilar from the TK-360 as we've been introduced to it.

They just have a few more ridges and a few less laces.

Though it shares similarities with Givenchy's Marshmallow line, the TK-360 is a bold step beyond even the progressive angles offered by other flagship Givenchy kicks.

Other brands are dabbling in the future of footwear, to be sure, but no other luxury label is manifesting sole-free woven shoes. In that arena, Givenchy's TK-360 stands alone.