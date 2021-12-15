Givenchy Pre-Fall 2022 Is a Matthew Williams Classic

Brand: Givenchy

Season: Pre-Fall 2022

Buy: Givenchy's website and stores, SSENSE

Release Date: May 2022

Editor's Notes: Since joining Givenchy as creative director in June 2020, Matthew Williams has imbued the label with his hallmark post-industrial aesthetic, one first introduced to the world via 1017 ALYX 9SM.

The designer continues to abide by his signature look with the latest chapter of his tenure at Givenchy, a Pre-Fall 2022 collection.

The transitional range offers a pared-down version of the garments Williams offered for Spring/Summer 2022.

Sharp tailoring is contrasted with relaxed, sportswear-imbued silhouettes rendered in premium fabrics. And of course, everything is given extra polish thanks to Williams's signature hardware.

Outerwear is accented with metal closures, suiting features Williams's instantly recognizable buckles, and denim (cut with surprisingly skinny legs, a departure from recent preference for wide-legged pants) is roughed up with zippers down the thigh.

In accessories, bags including the revamped Antigona and the Kenny (a new style introduced for SS22) are laden with chains and Givenchy's "4G" clasp. There's even an ostrich feather pouch, a fluffy orb made of pastel pink plumes.

Footwear is worth mentioning too. Square-toed mules boast feather uppers, complete with chain detailing. The humble clog is elevated with a covered leather heel.

As for sneakers, the TK-360 — previously teased by Williams on Instagram — is a sculpted style fully enmeshed in knit fabric.

Per a press release, the shoe is made using "a technology that lets the wearer walk directly on the knit," which wraps around the entire midsole and outsole.

Pre-season collections don't typically deliver as much punch as main seasons, so it's not entirely surprising that Williams's latest isn't as noteworthy as his couture-adjacent SS22 outing.

Still, there are some accessories and shoes — like the futuristic TK-360 — that are sure to become some of 2022's most sought-after pieces.