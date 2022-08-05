Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Millennial Pink on Marcy Ave? Glossier Is Opening a Brooklyn Store

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty

DTC darling no more! In another move to expand distribution, Glossier is opening a brick-and-mortar store in Williamsburg this fall (address TBD).

Under CEO Kyle Leahy, who replaced founder Emily Weiss in May, Glossier is doubling down on its IRL footprint. Last month, the company inked a retail partnership with Sephora, a sharp pivot from its original direct-to-consumer model, and announced additional locations in Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Philadelphia.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

In a memo obtained by WWD, Leahy hinted at other changes in the pipeline.

"I am energized by the progress we are rapidly making against our omnichannel strategy: elevating our product road map, launching our partnership with Sephora in early 2023, replatforming our website in fall 2022, and opening an exciting pipeline of new stores across major cities in the U.S., culminating with our return to SoHo with our NYC flagship in early 2023."

The news comes days after Glossier laid off 24 employees in an effort to streamline operations and facilitate its new 360-degree approach. The company is reportedly adding just under 20 new hires "to support key areas and priority initiatives, including in wholesale, product, supply chain and operations."

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Leahy's changes reflect frustrations shared among customers near the tail-end of Weiss' tenure as CEO. As DTC giants such as Warby Parker, Parade, and Casper expanded their brick-and-mortar presence, Glossier stuck to online retail, frustrating international customers (the brand doesn't ship worldwide) and those hungry for tactile connection.

IRL sales are growing, meaning the company's move towards brick-and-mortar expansion is undoubtably wise. What's unclear, however, is whether consumers think Glossier's minimal, millennial pink ambitions are still cool.

Shop our latest product

Sold out
Multiple colors
MerrellHydro Moc Black Brindle
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
GramicciShell Gear Shorts Slate Grey
$105.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Café de Flore x HighsnobietyNot In Paris 4 Hoodie Heather Grey
$150.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Hurley Goes Punk: The So Cal Staple Debuts New Collab with Travis Barker
  • New Stone Island, Fresh Out the Oven — No, Literally
  • Crocs EXP and Thundercat Take Over Unter den Linden
  • No One Saw Stone Island's Newest Textile Magic Coming (EXCLUSIVE)
  • You've Never Heard of New York's Coolest New Fragrance Store (EXCLUSIVE)
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now