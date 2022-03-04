Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Golf Wang's Snake-Inspired Converse Chuck 70 Python Just Dropped

Written by Sam Cole in Sneakers
Brand: Golf Wang x Converse

Model: Chuck 70 Python "Blue Topaz" and "Pink Dogwood"

Release Date: March 4

Price: €119.00 (approx. $133)

Buy: Highsnobiety Shop

Editor's Notes: Trust Tyler, the Creator to get us ready for the summer. 

Okay, perhaps I'm getting far too ahead of myself – trust him and his brightly colored arrangements that call Golf Wang home to get us prepared for the brighter days of spring.  

Sure, Tyler via GOLF offers collections for all seasons – Fall/Winter doesn't get the skip – but these seasonal deliveries certainly embody the feelings of cocktails, resorts, and sunshine – especially where sneakers are concerned. 

With Golf Le Fleur, we've seen Converse sport everything from flames to polka dots, florals, and chenille, and even on the rare occasion that they've featured touches of white or black, they've remained bold; always bright.

Spring/Summer 2022 marks the first time that the Chuck 70 Low is taking center stage for a Converse x Golf Wang creation, and the duo isn't holding back on making it one of their boldest deliveries yet. Pulling from his flamboyant dress and affinity for exotic prints and patterns, Tyler strips the sneaker of its traditional white foxing and outsole, replacing it instead with a translucent version, not unlike what you'd find on a Reebok Ice or Nike Air Jordan 5

These updated soles serve as the perfect foundation for the candy-colored snakeskin uppers which lend themselves to the sneaker's name. Each colorway – "Blue Topaz" and "Pink Dogwood" – is given a tonal finish and paired with white laces, creating a rendering that can be played subtly or as a statement piece.

​​To stay updated on everything happening in the sneaker world, check out the best sneakers to add to your rotation this week, follow @highsnobietysneakers on Instagram, and sign up to our newsletter for early access to the best drops sent straight to your inbox.

