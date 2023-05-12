Google's Pixel Just Entered the Foldable Phone Chat

Foldable phones. It's fair to call them a craze now, right? In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, making them bigger, smaller, and flippable, the foldable phone has exploded in popularity, thanks in part to Samsung's efforts with the Galaxy Fold.

Now, Google's flagship Pixel steps into the foldable arena to see what all the fuss is about.

Over the past few years, Google has become a real contender in the smartphone race. Through partnerships with content creators and a sustained focus on the power of its camera and the integration of all of the utility apps we use every day, it's risen the ranks, serving several iterations of its beloved Pixel.

The thing is, with phones, you can never truly be up to date. With the pace of technological improvements and the industry's desire to pump out new products at an eager pace, you're often left scrambling for the next and best.

Well, in the Pixel saga, the next and best has arrived, and it's Google's first dance with the foldable phone trend that's dominating the industry as of late.

Now, it's no secret that phones keep getting bigger. Once upon a time, it was about reducing bulk, but with the increased utility of smartphones (the ability to watch films, play games, and so on), there's a greater need (for some) for bigger screens.

With a foldable phone, you get a two-for-one of sorts. On the Google Pixel Fold, when folded, you retain the full size of a standard Pixel; when folded out, however, you get an extra 1.8" of screen to play with. Essentially, you get a phone and a baby tablet.

As the world gets busier and busier, many of us find we're doing 100 things at once; the beauty of a foldable phone is that you can multitask as if you have two phones to hand. Burnouts? Where?

If you're keen to take a foldable for a spin, the Google Pixel Fold is available to pre-order online now.