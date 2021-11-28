Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Gramicci x Nanga Doubles Down on Down

Written by Sam Cole in Style
Gramicci
1 / 5

Get googling synonyms of November – you're going to find a whole lot of cold and the new Gramicci x Nanga collection.

The final months of the year are hard work. Not least because of the holiday season, the search for gifting, navigating the madness of sales, but because of the sudden shock of tumbling temperatures. It's cold and getting colder.

Fortunately, 'tis the season to layer, and layer we will.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Following a successful debut collaborative collection, outdoor lifestyle enthusiasts Gramicci is back with another team-up alongside Akira Yokota's Nanga.

With a name borrowed from the ninth highest mountain in the world, the Himalayan mountain "Nanga Parbat," Nanga is just as immersed in the outdoors and challenging the conditions that thrive in Fall/Winter as Gramicci is.

This season the pair have co-produced four styles tooled to the teeth for the coldest weather conditions. Offered as two two-pieces, the first pairs a crew neck sweatshirt and pants in boa fleece. Two colorways are on offer in the style – black and olive.

The second two-piece style arrives in three colorways – yellow, black, and olive – consisting of a down pullover jacket and matching down pants. Both pieces have been developed using recycled down, adjustable details, and a water-repellent premium recycled nylon shell.

Nanga x Gramicci for Fall/Winter 2021 is available online now.

Image on Highsnobiety
GramicciShell Packable Shorts
$39
Buy at Slam Jam IT
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Sold Out
GramicciPackable Anorak Parka Double Navy
$155.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
GramicciTalecut Sweat
$49
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
GramicciBig Runningman Tee
$23
Buy at Highsnobiety
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • These Ain't Your Average Check Shorts — They're Literally Bigger & Better
  • According to UNDERCOVER's Jun Takahashi, These Are the Perfect Pants
  • Les Deux Drops Limited Edition Yale Release With Zalando
  • In Frames We Trust: Maison Margiela x Gentle Monster's Cyberpunk Vision is Unveiled
  • adidas x Toy Story Shouldn’t Go This Hard
What To Read Next
  • How a Basic Alarm Clock Became Fashionable
  • After the Lamborghini of Trail Shoes Comes the Lamborghini of Slides
  • An Artisan Umbrella for Yohji Yamamoto
  • New Balance’s "Sweet Caramel" Dad Shoe Is a Snack
  • The Freshest Clothes Are Also the Grimiest
  • 3D-Printed Air Maxes Are Real & They're Coming Soon
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now