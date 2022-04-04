Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Biggest Grammys Snub? Calling Virgil Abloh a "Hip Hop Fashion Designer"

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

If the Oscars taught us anything, it's that putting a bunch of uber-rich celebrities in an auditorium together is bound to result in shenanigans aplenty.

Putting this theory to practice, the 2022 Grammys played host to some particularly memorable moments: on behalf of survivors everywhere, the Recording Academy forgave Louis C.K. for sexual misconduct and awarded him the Grammy for Best Comedy Album; Justin Bieber wailed a down-tempo version of "Peaches" like it was Björk's "Jóga"; SZA was on crutches that she definitely didn't need.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But nothing quite prepared us for the tragedy that was the Recording Academy's tribute to the late Virgil Abloh.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The Off-White™ founder and creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton was remembered during the Grammys' "In Memoriam" segment as a "Hip Hop Fashion Designer."

Yikes.

In case it wasn't clear, "Hip Hop Fashion Designer" hardly scratches the surface of what Abloh did throughout the course of his storied career.

He certainly dressed hip hop legends (Jay Z, A$AP Rocky, and Kid Cudi are just a few examples), but Abloh did far more than that: he essentially birthed contemporary streetwear; he was the first Black man appointed creative director at Louis Vuitton; he collaborated with the likes of Nike, IKEA, and Rimowa.

Reducing Abloh to "Hip Hop Fashion Designer" felt kind of like the Recording Academy's longstanding tradition of boxing Black musicians into the "Urban" category.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Of course, the Grammys boasts an extensive history of minimizing — and all together failing to recognize — the impact of Black creatives, the reason big-name artists including Drake and The Weeknd have chosen to boycott the event.

Shop our favorite products

Sold out
LemaireMini Drop Earring Silver
$135.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
Our LegacyBorrowed Shirt Blue/White Classic Stripe
$240.00
Available in:
Sold out
Sold out
New BalanceML725P Team Away Grey
$125.00
Available in:
Sold out
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Charles Leclerc: Ferrari Racing Driver, Ferrari Fashion Designer
  • Workwear Jackets Work All Year Round
  • To Defy Reality, London Fashion Week Escaped It
  • For Its 150th Anniversary, Hip-Hop's Favorite AP Is Evolving
  • Snob Diaries: A Super Bowl LIX Showcase with Hip-Hop OG Mannie Fresh & Crown Royal
What To Read Next
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
  • The Slow-Burn Fashion of mfpen turns 10
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now