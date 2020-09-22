Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Gucci Wants You To Pay $1,400 for Grass-Stained Denim

Written by Jonathan Sawyer in Style
Gucci
Gucci has released a new pair of distressed overalls from its FW20 men's collection. The denim threads come complete with grass-stained legs and you can purchase them for $1,400. No, that's not a joke.

According to the luxury fashion house, the overalls "blur the line between vintage and contemporary." They are made from organic cotton and have been treated to achieve the stained-like, distressed effect, which Gucci says adheres to the FW20 collection's grunge vibe.

As you would expect for a pair of $1,400 overalls with design perks you could recreate yourself by rolling in a field, they're getting absolutely roasted on Twitter.

Gucci debuted the grass-stained overalls during its FW20 show back in January. In that same collection, you'll find a pair of jeans with a similar distressed effect.

If you're keen on copping Gucci's distressed denim, you can pick up a pair today by following the link below. Straw hat and flannel not included.

