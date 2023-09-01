Sign up to never miss a drop
Gucci’s Horsebit Chain Bag Is About to Explode (Again)

When Gucci presented its Fall/Winter 2023 collection during Paris Fashion Week back in January, one accessory stood out above the rest: a fresh take on the house’s classic Horsebit Chain bag.

Gucci / David Sims

A rejuvenated spin on a style first introduced by Tom Ford in the early 2000s, Gucci’s new-look Horsebit Chain bag recontextualized the legacy hardware first conceived by its founder, Aldo Gucci, back in 1953 with the addition of padded leather, shearling, and crystal.

Certainly a stark contrast to the subtle build we’d become accustomed to from the Horsebit Chain Bag (a traditional shape with Gucci branding and a buckle), but clearly 2023’s take is here to make a statement, not least thanks to its $3,000 price tag.

Interestingly, while Gucci's 2023 Horesebit bag is cashing in on the big bucks, the two decade-old vintage style from the house's Ford era can still be copped on resale for as little as $400.

Still, the fact that Tom Ford's Gucci tenure is still being felt in fashion twenty years later is both a testament to his vision and the bag's timeless design, even it is going a little cheap right now.

That being said, with the hype around FW23's bag beginning to bubble nicely following its global roll-out on September 1, you’ll have to act fast if you wanna grab yourself a vintage Horsebit for less than $1k.

Because, as is the way with vintage vs new nowadays (new comes out, old prices sky rocket), the sellers will soon clock on and crank up the $$$. You heard it here first.

