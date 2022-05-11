The Gucci Vault Is a Veritable Streetwear Incubator

Of Gucci's many progressive projects, Gucci Vault may be the most difficult to categorize. On one hand, it's a digital retailer, but Gucci Vault is simultaneously a curated vintage store, a boutique that supports young designers, an outlet where MLB and NFT collaborations can live in harmony.

Gucci Vault's partnership with Total Luxury Spa is a perfect encapsulation of its far-reaching implications. See, Gucci Vault was the exclusive launching pad for Total Luxury Spa's new creative outlet, UNA.

Its debut collection, "Tools of Love & Mindfulness," is a pretty straightforward line of graphic loungewear printed with neo-hippie florals, puffy lettering, and Black Mountain College-style philosophy.

The core of UNA's debut capsule is its charitable bent, which will be the focus for future UNA projects. To whit, a percentage of sales from this first UNA collection — which exclusively launched May 6 on Gucci Vault's website — will benefit Hillcrest Elementary School in Los Angeles, near where Total Luxury Spa is based.

Funds will go towards Hillcrest's gardening program, including an allocation of cash for an expert to coach the kids in harvesting the fruits and veggies that they grow. Total Luxury Spa's website will document the whole shebang.

TLS founder Daniel DeSure was even featured on a brief episode of the Gucci Podcast, hosted by Shahidha Bari, to explain the full scope of UNA and what it means to work with Gucci on the undertaking.

This endeavor speaks not only of Gucci's own charitable Chime initiatives but of the scale of Gucci Vault.

Simultaneously, Vault can drop a new line of Gucci x MLB gear, Julian Klincewicz's new Vans, and a special The North Face duffle bag — no limits!