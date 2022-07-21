Haeckels Has Been Given a Makeover

Since its inception 10 years ago, Haeckels has been delivering sustainable and science-backed products in the realm of skincare.

Describing itself as “an amplifier of the natural world,” Haeckels – which is named after famed marine botanist Ernst Haeckel – was born out of the sandy beaches of Margate, United Kingdom, and has since become a somewhat pioneer in the UK skincare sphere.

Finding itself stocked in retailers like Selfridges, Goodhood, and Liberty London, Haeckels’ rise has been nothing short of astounding – albeit not surprising – with its profile taking further elevation earlier this year when it received substantial investment from the Estée Lauder Companies.

This move has since lead to a branding overhaul that officially launches online on July 22, something the the label dubs: Haeckels 2.0.

A re-introduction from head-to-toe, this new-look Haeckels features fresh products and outlooks, with a focus on not just being sustainable, but proving it, too.

“For Haeckels, this new identity represents ten years of hard-working pioneering new materials, new science and new sustainability credentials,” Charlie Vickery, Haeckels Managing Director explains.

“During this time, we've attracted the top talent in the industry who have been hard at work creating something truly remarkable. 2.0 represents a cumulative vision for the future, a line in the sand for all to follow. It represents a unified future where sustainability and design can sing harmoniously whilst re-focussing on science.”

The launch will also launch two brand new offerings: the Prebiotic Cleansing Balm and Eco Marine Cream; the former is a gentle, microbiome-friendly facial cleansing balm rich in sterols, ceramides and adaptive prebiotics, for a hydrating cleanser that complements your own unique skin microbiota.

The overall product launch is also complemented by a new retail experience at Haeckels House Hackney, which has been refurbished into a new experiential retail concept with a brand new way to shop, as well as an immersive fragrance area downstairs.

Haeckels House Hackney, 16 Broadway Market, London, E8 4QJ.