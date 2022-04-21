Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Hailey & Kylie's Normcore Coachella 'Fits Sh*t All Over Festival Style

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Culture

On April 16, a vibe shift of massive proportions took place in Palm Springs, California: two women by the name of  Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber attended Coachella in normal outfits.

Gone were Kylie's studded fanny pack and Hailey's semi-crotchless jeans. Instead, the duo pulled up in — drumroll, please — T-shirts and jeans. Kind of brutal, considering the absolutely over-the-top ensembles most attendees pulled out for the festival.

Jenner and Bieber's pared-down looks could signal the demise of festival dressing, a costume-adjacent category full of glitter, floral prints, and various shades of neon. Come next year (or next weekend, even), might we feast our eyes on TikTok-ers in sweatpants and hoodies?

The de-YASSification of Coachella would be a blessing and a curse. Here, we immortalize the highest-effort Coachella trends that Jenner and Bieber effectively annihilated with their normcore festival ensembles.

One-legged pants

Toasty on the left and breezy on the right, this MacGuyvered look is a feat of engineering. Next time, just bring a light jacket in case you get chilly.

"Feminism"

If you have to prove you're empowered by wearing a shirt that says "Girlboss," you're already doing too much.

Glittery scalps

Imagine how much time you'll save not having to wash this stuff out.

Light-up colonial garb

Avoid causing a scene with feather headdresses or this marvel of bad judgement, a pith helmet that lights up.

All that Y2K crap

Kylie and Hailey showed America that wearing normal-rise jeans and matte makeup is okay, too.

Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
  • Highsnobiety Presents Vibe Check
