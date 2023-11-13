Harry Styles' Sex-Inspired Fragrances Sure Are Pleasing

Harry Styles has big plans for November. Just days after revealing his freshly shaved head, a switch-up that sent some fans into a tailspin, the pop star has lifted the veil on another new beauty project: a collection of fragrances for Pleasing, his line of nail polish, skincare, and apparel.

Styles began teasing his foray into fragrance back in August, when Pleasing began including perfume samples in customer orders. Shortly after, rumors began swirling that the scents would "sex-inspired" — pretty on-brand for a singer who released a hit single about the female orgasm.

Speculation regarding the collection's sexy theme was settled when Pleasing released official names and descriptions for the scents: There's Closeness, evoking "A brush, a touch, a whispered ‘yes"; Rivulets, "a delightful encounter with a stranger"; and Bright, Hot, "a midday reverie." Titillating!

Fans no longer need to imagine what Styles' olfactive interpretation of a one-night stand smells like. The three scents, formulated with French fragrance house Robertet, are now available to purchase at Selfridges' Corner Shop, the British retailer's experimental concept store. For those outside of London, the fragrances will drop at Pleasing's website on November 16.

Harry Styles is one of several celebrities that have recently launched fragrance. In August, Troye Sivan debuted Tsu Lange Yor, a line of perfume, scented candles, and homeware. The same month, Millie Bobby Brown announced Wildly Me, the very first scent from her beauty brand, Florence by Mills. And in September, Victoria Beckham unveiled a trio of fragrances inspired by her travels with her husband, the one and only David Beckham.

Oh, and we can't forget Beyoncé's Cé Noir, her first new perfume in 10 years.

Clearly, the celebrity fragrance — think Paris Hilton's Love Rush or Britney Spears' Fantasy, relics of the early 2000s — is creeping back. It's only a matter of time before, say, A$AP Rocky goes from starring in fragrance ads to making his own signature scent.