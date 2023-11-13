Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Harry Styles' Sex-Inspired Fragrances Sure Are Pleasing

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

Harry Styles has big plans for November. Just days after revealing his freshly shaved head, a switch-up that sent some fans into a tailspin, the pop star has lifted the veil on another new beauty project: a collection of fragrances for Pleasing, his line of nail polish, skincare, and apparel.

Styles began teasing his foray into fragrance back in August, when Pleasing began including perfume samples in customer orders. Shortly after, rumors began swirling that the scents would "sex-inspired" — pretty on-brand for a singer who released a hit single about the female orgasm.

1 / 3
Pleasing

Speculation regarding the collection's sexy theme was settled when Pleasing released official names and descriptions for the scents: There's Closeness, evoking "A brush, a touch, a whispered ‘yes"; Rivulets, "a delightful encounter with a stranger"; and Bright, Hot, "a midday reverie." Titillating!

Fans no longer need to imagine what Styles' olfactive interpretation of a one-night stand smells like. The three scents, formulated with French fragrance house Robertet, are now available to purchase at Selfridges' Corner Shop, the British retailer's experimental concept store. For those outside of London, the fragrances will drop at Pleasing's website on November 16.

Harry Styles is one of several celebrities that have recently launched fragrance. In August, Troye Sivan debuted Tsu Lange Yor, a line of perfume, scented candles, and homeware. The same month, Millie Bobby Brown announced Wildly Me, the very first scent from her beauty brand, Florence by Mills. And in September, Victoria Beckham unveiled a trio of fragrances inspired by her travels with her husband, the one and only David Beckham.

Oh, and we can't forget Beyoncé's Cé Noir, her first new perfume in 10 years.

Clearly, the celebrity fragrance — think Paris Hilton's Love Rush or Britney Spears' Fantasy, relics of the early 2000s — is creeping back. It's only a matter of time before, say, A$AP Rocky goes from starring in fragrance ads to making his own signature scent.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Reversible Flap Cap
Patta
$70
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-Quantum Kinetic
ASICS
$285
Image on Highsnobiety
1996 Retro Nuptse Jacket
The North Face
$365
We Recommend
  • mary janes shoes image
    Hail Mary: The Enigma Shoe of the Season
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    From Billie Eilish No. 2 to Prada Paradoxe, These Fragrances Are Defining 2023
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    EXCLUSIVE: LAFCO's AI-Generated Fragrance Points to the Future of Perfume
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    In the Natural vs. Synthetic Fragrance Debate, Sniffing Out the Truth Isn’t Easy
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    For $42k, You Can Smell Like Rafael Nadal
    • Beauty
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • First looks at A$AP Rocky's debut PUMA's F1 capsule that will launch ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 17.
    A$AP Rocky's PUMA F1 Debut Is Go Go Go
    • Style
  • NOAH & PUMA's Fall/Winter 2023 collaboration is all about sneakers & suits.
    EXCLUSIVE: NOAH & PUMA Are Extremely Well-Suited
    • Style
  • A photograph of New Balance's 610 sneaker as a laceless slip-on in a cream colorway
    How to Make a Great New Balance Better? Make It a Slip-On
    • Sneakers
  • NTS x Highsnobiety Campaign
    NTS x Highsnobiety Is Made To Be Worn And Listened To
    • Style
  • tiffany daniel arsham pokemon
    EXCLUSIVE: Pokémon, Tiffany & Daniel Arsham Choose You For Their Next Collab
    • Culture
  • coper
    EXCLUSIVE: First Glass Bags, Now Coperni's Got Starry Glass Bottles With Evian
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023