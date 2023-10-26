Sign up to never miss a drop
Beyoncé's Mysterious New Perfume Finally Has a Name

in BeautyWords By Alexandra Pauly

This story was published on July 21, 2023 and updated on October 26, 2023

Attention, BeyHive: Something smelly is coming — and you can pre-order it now.

Beyoncé has finally lifted the veil on her new fragrance, news of which first surfaced in July. On Instagram, the megastar introduced Cé Noir, an official Beyoncé Parfums creation that will begin shipping in November, according to its dedicated website.

Speculation regarding the scent has run rampant online, thanks to Pop Base. Over the summer, the celebrity gossip account unearthed a hidden page on Beyoncé's website for the perfume, which was, at that point, unnamed.

Like tickets to Beyoncé's Renaissance tour, Cé Noir — which boasts top notes of clementine and golden honey, heart notes of rose and jasmine, and base notes of myrrh and amber — won't come cheap. And, like most things co-signed by Queen B (except that adidas collection), it probably won't stick around for long.

Bottles are priced at $160 apiece, a figure that had one fan declare on Twitter: "yeah we ain’t giving $160 to a billionaire." Perhaps justifying the price, the site notes that the scent is "formulated in France," "encased in art," and comes with a "special gift" while supplies last.

Cé Noir drop is hardly Beyoncé's first olfactive project, though it is her first in some time (10 years, to be exact).

The star has more than a few fragrances under her belt. Beyoncé's perfume projects date back to 2009, the year that she released her first scent, Heat, produced by beauty conglomerate Coty. Other spritzes on her résumé include Pulse, by perfumer Bruno Jovanovic, and Rise, by Loc Dong. Both of the scents retailed for under $100, making her latest release her most luxurious yet.

Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

This isn't the first beauty project Bey has embarked on this year. In May, she soft-launched a hair care line, which has yet to launch.

Head to Beyoncé's website to secure her new fragrance.

