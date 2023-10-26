Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Cactus Plant Flea Market & Human Made Are Getting Hairy With It

in StyleWords By Jade Gomez

Cactus Plant Flea Market’s louder-than-life color-heavy aesthetic has always taken things to surreal extremes with its popular collaborations, from trippy McDonald’s toys to Nike shoes with oversized swooshes, but its standalone collections are just as sick. It’s only right that fellow color lover NIGO and his Human Made would return to house CPFM’s bi-annual Japan Made collection, now in its eighth season.

Revealed ahead of its October 28 launch exclusively on Human Made’s website,  CPFM’s new Japan Made collection has no shortage of color, texture, and prints. 

The ten-piece CPFM collection, of course made entirely in Japan, primarily focuses on outerwear and the aptly named “Bigfoot Jacket” is a wonderful place to start.

Taking cues from the post-war Japanese roots of the souvenir jacket, CPFM douses its version in fur, with its yin-yang calling card on the collar. The tiger-like bright orange shirt jacket is also a welcome sight, featuring playful details like the fuzzy smiley doodle embroidered on the torso.

1 / 3
Cactus Plant Flea Market

I never knew it was possible to tie-dye anything fuzzy but CPFM proved me wrong. The fan-favorite Cowboy Pullover is hand-dyed individually, with subtle streaks of yellow running through the hazardous (and delicious) lime green. All I’m saying is I know what I’m wearing if there’s a risk I get lost in a snowstorm.

I’m particularly thrilled about the “manual” crocheted cardigan, which acknowledges the handiwork behind the fiber art that cannot be replicated with machinery. Each piece is one of one, and the multicolored stripes scratch just the right itch in my brain.

The crafty looking shoulder bag with a wonky yin-yang symbol is a fun and whimsical accessory, playing off of CPFM’s purposely amateur-looking touches that make each piece stand out.

And if you have $278 to spend (not including shipping), you can even snag a week’s worth of boxers with the day of the week along the waistband. It’s a steep price tag for underwear but hey, maybe you want to pay for the convenience of knowing what to wear and when. 

1 / 5
Cactus Plant Flea Market

Cactus Plant Flea Market, helmed by the mysterious powerhouse Cynthia Lu, is unafraid to get weird with it. Even its riskiest moments land with tens across the board, like its “Grinch” Nike Dunk Lows.

If someone wants to do me a huge favor, they can wear them with CPFM’s new Bigfoot Jacket. I need to see them together… for science.

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
Trompe L'œil Denim Jacket
Jean Paul Gaultier
$870
Image on Highsnobiety
Double Knee Pant
Carhartt WIP
$170
Image on Highsnobiety
Gel-NYC
ASICS
$165
We Recommend
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    The Untold Story of Dover Street Market’s Rose Bakery
    • Culture
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    Birkenstock, Human Made & More: Browse This Season's Latest Drops
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A Guide to Our Favorite ASICS Shoes on The Market
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    10 of the Best Skate Shoes on the Market Right Now
    • Style
  • marine serre sneaker
    Marine Serre’s New Sneaker Is Made for Moonwalking
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • nike snkrs showcase 2024 releases
    Nike's 2024 Sneaker Line-Up Is Feast of Classics
    • Sneakers
  • air jordan 1 high brooklyn boot
    The Jordan 1 Is Going Through a Emo Phase
    • Sneakers
  • Joe Jonas is seen in New York wearing a dad cap, painted hoodie, Motorhead shorts & running sneakers with black socks
    Joe Jonas Is Dressing With Divorced Dad Energy
    • Style
  • Glossier You Perfume Bottle
    Is Glossier About to Release a New Fragrance?
    • Beauty
  • Meta Campania Collective
    The Many Faces of Meta Campania Collective, As Painted By Philippa Horan
    • Style
  • nocta nike basketball
    NOCTA x Nike Is Hitting the Court Again
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titelmedia (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titelmedia strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titelmedia has engaged UsableNet Inc, a leading web accessibility consultant to help test, remediate and maintain our Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2023