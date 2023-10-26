Cactus Plant Flea Market & Human Made Are Getting Hairy With It

Cactus Plant Flea Market’s louder-than-life color-heavy aesthetic has always taken things to surreal extremes with its popular collaborations, from trippy McDonald’s toys to Nike shoes with oversized swooshes, but its standalone collections are just as sick. It’s only right that fellow color lover NIGO and his Human Made would return to house CPFM’s bi-annual Japan Made collection, now in its eighth season.

Revealed ahead of its October 28 launch exclusively on Human Made’s website, CPFM’s new Japan Made collection has no shortage of color, texture, and prints.

The ten-piece CPFM collection, of course made entirely in Japan, primarily focuses on outerwear and the aptly named “Bigfoot Jacket” is a wonderful place to start.

Taking cues from the post-war Japanese roots of the souvenir jacket, CPFM douses its version in fur, with its yin-yang calling card on the collar. The tiger-like bright orange shirt jacket is also a welcome sight, featuring playful details like the fuzzy smiley doodle embroidered on the torso.

1 / 3 Cactus Plant Flea Market

I never knew it was possible to tie-dye anything fuzzy but CPFM proved me wrong. The fan-favorite Cowboy Pullover is hand-dyed individually, with subtle streaks of yellow running through the hazardous (and delicious) lime green. All I’m saying is I know what I’m wearing if there’s a risk I get lost in a snowstorm.

Cactus Plant Flea Market

I’m particularly thrilled about the “manual” crocheted cardigan, which acknowledges the handiwork behind the fiber art that cannot be replicated with machinery. Each piece is one of one, and the multicolored stripes scratch just the right itch in my brain.

The crafty looking shoulder bag with a wonky yin-yang symbol is a fun and whimsical accessory, playing off of CPFM’s purposely amateur-looking touches that make each piece stand out.

And if you have $278 to spend (not including shipping), you can even snag a week’s worth of boxers with the day of the week along the waistband. It’s a steep price tag for underwear but hey, maybe you want to pay for the convenience of knowing what to wear and when.

1 / 5 Cactus Plant Flea Market

Cactus Plant Flea Market, helmed by the mysterious powerhouse Cynthia Lu, is unafraid to get weird with it. Even its riskiest moments land with tens across the board, like its “Grinch” Nike Dunk Lows.

If someone wants to do me a huge favor, they can wear them with CPFM’s new Bigfoot Jacket. I need to see them together… for science.