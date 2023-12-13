Sign up to never miss a drop
Trust HAVEN To Turn Clarks GORE-TEX

in FootwearWords By Tom Barker
1 / 2
HAVEN

Clarks has a special place in British culture and HAVEN is honoring that with its latest collaboration.

HAVEN's newest campaign features a host of good ol' Bri'ish traditions: eating fish and chips, sitting in the barbershop while Talksport plays in the background, and waiting outside for a red double-decker bus — all done while wearing the HAVEN x Clarks Weaver GTX.

1 / 7
HAVEN

Continuing their longstanding collaboration, the Canadian retailer and almost 200-year-old English shoemaker have come together to create another sturdy outdoor shoe. They've not quite gone as far as using ballistic nylon this time, but they're not far off.

Coming together on the Clarks Weaver, the moccasin-shaped model has been upgraded through a textured, rough Mohawk suede and Culatta full-grain leather that comes courtesy of the traditional English leathermaker CF Stead.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

But HAVEN couldn't rest with just premium leather, it had to add outdoor-ready functionality to the mix.

On the upper, the shoe has been decked out with a waterproof GORE-TEX membrane (which will protect against the inevitable British downpour) paired with a lugged Vibram sole.

Following up closely on its collaboration with norda, creating possibly the most advanced slip-on shoe possible, and a GORE-TEX jacket created together with Tilak, this is the third collaboration in December for HAVEN as it looks to end the year on a high.

HAVEN has long been a prime retail destination for all things weatherproof and hi-tech in fashion, and its latest collaborative run doubles down on that.

