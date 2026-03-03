Hello Kitty’s Insanely Cute Converse Chuck Taylors Are Swarovski-Studded

When a new Hello Kitty collaboration gets announced, cuteness is always expected, even if it's a saucy burger meal at McDonald's. Converse's latest team-up with the famously lovable cat, of course, delivers the standard dose of adorable. But it's also incredibly luxe, thanks to Swarovski.

Swarovski and Hello Kitty are literally all over this collaborative Chuck Taylor. There's even a large Hello Kitty graphic on the heel, completely adorned in the world-famous crystals.

Elsewhere on the Chuck 70, the Hello Kitty-ification continues to unfold. The sneaker's bumper plate gets reimagined in a cutesy way. At the same time, the cat's signature bow strikes the glossy toe box.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

We've been blessed with Hello Kitty Birkenstocks and even Crocs clogs. But Hello Kitty x Swarovski x Converse sneakers is luxury gone seriously adorbs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Hello Kitty's Swarovski Converse sneakers are scheduled to drop on March 5 on Nike and Converse's websites for $352. Hey, being this cute and fancy doesn't come cheap. Just ask Converse's crystal-embellished Run Star Trainer.

Good news, though: the Swarovski steppers are part of an even larger Hello Kitty x Converse offering, which includes more affordable cute-ified sneakers, tees, hoodies, keychains, and even bags.

But then again, how could you turn down that sweet Swarovski-covered face?

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.