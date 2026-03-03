Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Double Tap to Zoom

Hello Kitty’s Insanely Cute Converse Chuck Taylors Are Swarovski-Studded

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

When a new Hello Kitty collaboration gets announced, cuteness is always expected, even if it's a saucy burger meal at McDonald's. Converse's latest team-up with the famously lovable cat, of course, delivers the standard dose of adorable. But it's also incredibly luxe, thanks to Swarovski.

Shop Converse

Swarovski and Hello Kitty are literally all over this collaborative Chuck Taylor. There's even a large Hello Kitty graphic on the heel, completely adorned in the world-famous crystals.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Elsewhere on the Chuck 70, the Hello Kitty-ification continues to unfold. The sneaker's bumper plate gets reimagined in a cutesy way. At the same time, the cat's signature bow strikes the glossy toe box.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

We've been blessed with Hello Kitty Birkenstocks and even Crocs clogs. But Hello Kitty x Swarovski x Converse sneakers is luxury gone seriously adorbs.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Hello Kitty's Swarovski Converse sneakers are scheduled to drop on March 5 on Nike and Converse's websites for $352. Hey, being this cute and fancy doesn't come cheap. Just ask Converse's crystal-embellished Run Star Trainer.

Good news, though: the Swarovski steppers are part of an even larger Hello Kitty x Converse offering, which includes more affordable cute-ified sneakers, tees, hoodies, keychains, and even bags.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

But then again, how could you turn down that sweet Swarovski-covered face?

Shop Converse

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit HS Shopping for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Converse's Laceless Leather Chuck Taylor Is the Quirkiest of Them All
  • Converse Taps Naruto Shippuden for the Fieriest of Chucks
  • Hunter S Thompson's Not-Gonzo Sneakers Are up for Auction
  • The Stealth-Wealth Converse Basketball Shoes Taste Like Delicious "Truffle"
What To Read Next
  • From Nike to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
  • adidas' Most Exquisite Ballet Sneaker Is a Black Swan
  • Patta's Nike Air Max 1 Is Still the Wave
  • New Balance's Croc Grandad Shoe Is England-Made, Swamp-Raised
  • Hello Kitty’s Insanely Cute Converse Chuck Taylors Are Swarovski-Studded
  • Outside of Sports, FILA Looks Great Buttoned up
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now