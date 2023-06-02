Hender Scheme Takes on Clark's Wallabee (& Birkenstocks, & New Balance...)

Hender Scheme doesn't have the international cache it once enjoyed with its terrific "HOMAGE" footwear, which parodied staple shoes ranging from New Balance runners to Birkenstock's Boston clog, but that hasn't slowed its output one iota.

Instead, Hender Scheme continues to crank out objectively excellent seasonal offerings that always include a plethora of terrific shoes, quality accessories, and nifty little home goods.

Unlike most other fashion brands, which produce Spring/Summer and Fall/Winter collections, Hender Scheme keeps to a curious Summer/Fall and Winter/Spring timetable, which kinda makes more sense for a company that doesn't really do clothing.

1 / 3 Hender Scheme Hender Scheme Hender Scheme

It's not like the weather really matters when it comes to leather shoes, anyways, not including Hender Scheme's more specific stuff, which includes sandals and wool slippers.

Anyways, for Summer/Fall 2023, Hender Scheme is updating its line of Manual Industrial Products (AKA the HOMAGE series) with a new Clarks Wallabee-inspire moc-toed shoe (could also be a Padmore & Barnes imitation but you get the idea), a strappy clog that recalls Birkenstock's Tokio mule, and a backless sneaker that looks more than a little like New Balance's 900-series sneakers (or is that just me?).

1 / 6 Hender Scheme Hender Scheme Hender Scheme Hender Scheme Hender Scheme Hender Scheme

But, because Hender Scheme is much more than a mere reproduction brand, it's also got plenty of in-house creations, including a laceless trek loafer fitted with a pouch for change, tall chelsea boot, and low-key tassled slip-on fitted with a German Army Trainer-like sole.

Otherwise, you've got a typically expansive selection of bags — ranging from backpacks and suede totes to origami bags and delicate woven pouches — and knickknacks both normal (leather wallet) to funky (leather jump rope?).

Those excellent collaborations with The North Face are over but who's to say that Hender Scheme isn't cooking up some additional secret team-ups to be revealed later this season?

For now, though, there's plenty to enjoy. And, as someone who truly cannot stand summer, I appreciate Hender Scheme reminding us that Fall is coming up right after.