Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Highsnobiety Fêted Beauty With Martinis & Manicures

Written by Alexandra Pauly in Beauty
Evan Mock
Highsnobiety / Poupay Jutharat
1 / 30

About last night: New York City raised a glass to the launch of Highsnobiety Beauty, our new digital vertical fronted by cover star Noen Eubanks, the first of many to come.

Editors, influencers, and fashion folk (we spotted Evan Mock, Cora Emmanuel, and Clara Perlmutter, AKA Tiny Jewish Girl, among the crowd) packed into none other than Beauty Bar, the storied downtown watering hole supplying night owls with manicures and martinis since '95. With the help of our friends at Dieux and Hawthorne, two of NYC's buzziest beauty brands, nail techs were on hand to accessorize party-goers with custom Highsnobiety nail decals.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In addition to cocktails, the bar served up samples of Hawthorne fragrance (Highsnobiety undoubtably threw the best-smelling party on the block). As an added bonus, both Hawthorne and Dieux made sure attendees went home with gift bags full of their scent and skincare essentials.

Highsnobiety / Poupay Jutharat
1 / 4

We're firm believers in the power of beauty sleep, but we can't exactly blame guests for staying out late. Thanks to DJ Alice Longyu Gao, who arrived wearing Swarovski-bejeweled eyebrows, Beauty Bar's dance floor was bustling until the early morning.

Between the manicures, music, and beautiful crowd, it was a night to remember (or forget?). If you fell asleep in your makeup, we understand. Now — while you're resting up, join us at Highsnobiety Beauty.

Sold Out
Entire StudiosHeavy Hood Brunette
$112.75
$205.00
Sold Out
Image on Highsnobiety
adidasCampus 00s
$120
Buy at Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Image on Highsnobiety
Acne StudiosEmbroidered Swim Shorts
$141
Buy at Highsnobiety
Alexandra Pauly
Beauty EditorAlexandra reports on beauty and its intersection with culture, identity, and politics, challenging readers to think critically about the industry and their...
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Highsnobiety x FILA Close Out Not In Milan
  • Unpacking a Watch That's Part Dinosaur, Part Millennium Falcon
  • Is Heineken a Beauty Brand Now?
  • Face Value: The 5 Best Beauty Drops of January
  • Beauty Has Officially Caught Fashion's Ski Bug
What To Read Next
  • Bathed in Glitter, adidas’ Samba Sneaker Still Shines
  • Jack Harlow Made a Slick New Balance Soccer Sneaker
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • A Classic adidas Football Shoe Is Now Insanely Leathery — And Luxe
  • A Luxe Vans Trail Shoe, Vibram-Soled & Skate-Coded
  • Westwing’s Scandinavian Debut Has HS Staff Embracing Scandi Chic
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now