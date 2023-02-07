Highsnobiety Fêted Beauty With Martinis & Manicures

About last night: New York City raised a glass to the launch of Highsnobiety Beauty, our new digital vertical fronted by cover star Noen Eubanks, the first of many to come.

Editors, influencers, and fashion folk (we spotted Evan Mock, Cora Emmanuel, and Clara Perlmutter, AKA Tiny Jewish Girl, among the crowd) packed into none other than Beauty Bar, the storied downtown watering hole supplying night owls with manicures and martinis since '95. With the help of our friends at Dieux and Hawthorne, two of NYC's buzziest beauty brands, nail techs were on hand to accessorize party-goers with custom Highsnobiety nail decals.

In addition to cocktails, the bar served up samples of Hawthorne fragrance (Highsnobiety undoubtably threw the best-smelling party on the block). As an added bonus, both Hawthorne and Dieux made sure attendees went home with gift bags full of their scent and skincare essentials.

Highsnobiety / Poupay Jutharat 1 / 4

We're firm believers in the power of beauty sleep, but we can't exactly blame guests for staying out late. Thanks to DJ Alice Longyu Gao, who arrived wearing Swarovski-bejeweled eyebrows, Beauty Bar's dance floor was bustling until the early morning.

Between the manicures, music, and beautiful crowd, it was a night to remember (or forget?). If you fell asleep in your makeup, we understand. Now — while you're resting up, join us at Highsnobiety Beauty.