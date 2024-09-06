Highsnobiety & Marc Jacobs Kick Off NYFW With a 'Boom'

Ready, set, New York Fashion Week. The busiest time of the year for Big Apple-based fashionistas is here — and Highsnobiety kicked off the occasion with legendary designer Marc Jacobs, our latest cover star.

On Thursday night, New York's finest flocked to Boom at The Standard — where a glass of champagne comes with a panoramic view of the city skyline — to toast the start of the Spring/Summer 2025 shows.

Set against a blue chip view and a soundtrack provided by DJs Hank Korsan and Memphy, guests including Hayley Williams, Offset, and Julez Smith mingled, danced, and marveled at a replica of the Statue of Liberty, a nod to Jacobs' Highsnobiety cover shoot.

There's never a dull moment at Boom: A little after midnight, Bad Gyal (a former FRONTPAGE star) hopped onto Boom's gilded bar for a special performance.

By the early hours of Friday morning, guests called it a night. It's NYFW, after all, and our schedules are packed. See you in the front row!

